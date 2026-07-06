West Nile virus found in mosquitoes in San Carlos area, county urges caution

Mosquitoes collected during routine monitoring near the San Carlos neighborhood have tested positive for West Nile virus, prompting county leaders to urge the public to take precautions.

Mosquito season typically starts in April, but the county reminded everyone on Thursday to follow three steps: Prevent, Protect and Report: Prevent mosquito breeding at home, protect yourself from bites and report mosquitoes and dead birds to the Vector Control Program.

"One of the best ways to stop mosquitoes is to remove standing water around your home, so they can't breed in it," a county statement said.

The virus is primarily a bird disease but can be transmitted to humans when certain types of mosquitoes feed on an infected bird and then bite a person.

West Nile virus remains a potentially deadly threat. In 2015, 44 San Diego County residents tested positive for West Nile virus, six of whom died.

Most people who get West Nile virus have no symptoms or mild symptoms such as headaches, fever, nausea, feeling tired, skin rash or swollen glands. In rare cases, it can make people very sick or even cause death.

To reduce mosquito activity in the San Carlos area, San Diego County's Vector Control Program is inspecting and treating sites and conducting follow-up trapping. The program will continue providing mosquito inspections to residents and monitoring countywide.

Residents were urged to dump out standing water or remove items that can hold water, such as plant saucers, rain barrels, buckets, garbage cans, toys, old tires and wheelbarrows. The Vector Control Program is also offering free mosquito fish, which can be placed in stagnant water sites to control mosquito breeding.

Residents were also advised to wear long sleeves and pants, and wear insect repellent while outdoors to protect themselves.

Mosquito activity or mosquito breeding sources can also be reported to the Vector Control Program by calling 858-694-2888 or emailing vector@sdcounty.ca.gov.