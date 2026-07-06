Dozens of lost pets at San Diego Humane Society due to July 4 fireworks

The San Diego Humane Society urged anyone who may have lost a pet during Fourth of July festivities to check local shelter listings right away.

The SDHS had taken in 85 lost pets as of Sunday afternoon and updates its lost-and-found page continuously, according to Director of Public Relations Nina Thompson.

"To support re-unifications, San Diego Humane Society is waiving all reclaim fees at our campuses in El Cajon, Escondido, Oceanside and San Diego through July 7," she said. "If you believe a pet may be yours, please identify the campus location and come with valid proof of ownership (photos, vaccination records, adoption paperwork, microchip information) and a photo ID, so we can reunite you as quickly as possible."

The lost-and-found page can be found at sdhumane.org/lost. Owners of missing pets can also text "lost" to 858-SAN-LOST for step-by-step guidance. Thompson said the agency will continue to update the numbers on x.com/sdhumane.

She also suggested that pet owners post clear photos and basic details (breed, color, gender, last seen location) to neighborhood groups and social media. If the pet is microchipped, they should contact the microchip company to report the animal missing.

Last year, 253 stray pets came to the SDHS between July 4 and July 7, Thompson said.

"Only 84 (33%) of those animals were reclaimed by their owners," she added.