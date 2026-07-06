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Quality of Life

Heat wave approaching San Diego this week

By City News Service
Published July 6, 2026 at 8:09 AM PDT
The Anza-Borrego Desert State Park is pictured in this photo, June 19, 2020.
KPBS Staff
The Anza-Borrego Desert State Park is pictured in this photo, June 19, 2020.

A summer heat wave will roll into parts of San Diego County this week with triple-digit temperatures in the deserts, forecasters said Sunday.

Moderate heat risk will be present in the desert areas as early as Monday, with highs likely peaking Wednesday and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Afternoon highs in those areas are expected to range from 105 to 115 degrees, while mountains and inland valleys will be in the 90s to low-100s, the NWS said.

Near the coast, a shallower marine layer will allow for coastal and marine fog and less inland spread through the end of the week. Sunday's high in downtown San Diego was 72 degrees, and similar weather was expected there for the rest of the week.

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Escondido will see highs in the low 80s for most of the week, possibly dropping to 79 degrees by next weekend.

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