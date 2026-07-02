Fireworks, drone shows and parades: Here's where to celebrate the Fourth of July in San Diego County

Looking to celebrate America’s 250th birthday with a bang — or maybe the gentle buzzing of drones? From the Big Bay Boom downtown to a drone show in La Jolla, there are plenty of ways to celebrate the Fourth of July across San Diego County. Here are a few:

Central San Diego

Big Bay Boom

The Port of San Diego’s Big Bay Boom is the West Coast’s largest fireworks show, according to the port, and since 2001, it has brought thousands of people to San Diego’s downtown waterfront. Fireworks launch from four barges anchored around San Diego Bay . The most popular viewing areas are along Shelter Island, Harbor Island, Embarcadero Marina Parks North & South, Seaport Village, the Port’s park in Barrio Logan and the Coronado Ferry Landing. Spots and parking fill up quickly.

INFO : Show begins at 9:15 p.m. | Multiple locations, downtown

SeaWorld Fourth of July Fireworks

SeaWorld San Diego recently stopped its nightly summer fireworks shows, replacing them with a drone show . But the bayside amusement park is bringing the boom back for the Fourth of July. The show is visible from all around Mission Bay.

INFO : Show begins at 9:30 p.m. | SeaWorld San Diego, Mission Bay

77th Annual Coronado Independence Day Parade

Part of the Coronado Fourth of July celebration, the parade offers a daytime Independence Day celebration. It starts at Orange Avenue and First Street and ends at Churchill Place and Ocean Boulevard. Other events slated for Coronado’s celebration include an Adrian Empire demonstration, a San Diego Star Wars Society photo op, a Frog-X Parachute demonstration and, of course, fireworks.

INFO : Parade begins at 10 a.m. Fireworks at 9 p.m. | Multiple locations, Coronado

Mira Mesa

The Mira Mesa Independence Day Celebration celebrates the Fourth of July on July 3. There will be fireworks set off from the fields by Wangenheim Middle School. The best viewing is at Hourglass Field Community Park. In the lead-up to the fireworks, there’s a community picnic with a kids’ zone, food trucks, vendor and craft booths. There will also be a car show.

INFO : Friday, July 3. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. The picnic starts at 4 p.m. | Hourglass Field Community Park, 10440 Black Mountain Road, San Diego

La Jolla Sky Show

Five hundred synchronized drones will light up the sky above La Jolla Cove on July 4. This is the fourth year La Jolla has hosted a drone show instead of fireworks. The best view is at Kellogg Park at La Jolla Shores.

INFO : Show begins at 8:45 p.m. | 8277 Camino Del Oro, Kellogg Park, La Jolla

South Bay

Chula Vista Fourth Fest

San Diego County’s second-largest city is hosting its Independence Day celebrations at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center. The fireworks will be synchronized to a bilingual soundtrack, and there will be food trucks on site. While the training center is the best viewing location, you can also see the display from Mountain Hawk Park.

INFO : Gates open at 7 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. | Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center, 2800 Olympic Parkway, Chula Vista

Imperial Beach

Enjoy a fireworks display launched off the end of the Imperial Beach Pier. Before the fireworks, IB Waves Band and the San Diego Marine Band will play crowd favorites as well as some patriotic classics.

INFO : Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. Live music at 7 p.m. | Imperial Beach Pier

North County

Oceanside

Enjoy a fireworks and drone show on July 3 in Oceanside. The show celebrates American independence, but also the incorporation of the city. The show is at the SoCal Soccer Complex at El Corazon. Gates open at 4 p.m., and visitors are encouraged to bring a picnic. Food trucks will be on site, along with lawn games and crafts. A family-friendly DJ will be playing tunes starting at 6 p.m. Parking at the soccer complex is $15. Organizers encourage people to take public transit. The Rancho del Oro Sprinter Station is a 15-minute walk from the venue.

INFO : Gates open at 4 p.m. Fireworks and drone display begin at 9 p.m. | 3300 El Corazon Drive, Oceanside

Camp Pendleton

Authorized military members and their families can celebrate Independence Day at Del Mar Beach on Camp Pendleton. The base’s celebration includes a family fun zone and live performances from DJ Big Mike Saunders and country singer William Michael Morgan. And don’t forget the fireworks!

INFO : Beach opens at 6 a.m. Live entertainment begins at 11:30 a.m. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. | Del Mar Beach, Camp Pendleton

Fallbrook

The Rotary Club of Fallbrook and Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce are putting on a drone show to celebrate America’s 250th birthday at Ingold Sports Park. There will be food trucks, games, live music, a beer garden and vendors.

INFO : Event begins at 6 p.m. Drone show begins at 9 p.m. | Ingold Sports Park, 2551 Olive Hill Road, Fallbrook

Escondido

The California Center for the Arts, Escondido, will host the 61st annual Independence Day Festival at Grape Day Park at 4 p.m. The event will feature a beer garden, artisan market, games and activities for all ages and a fireworks display. Music will be provided by Back to the Garden, Kimmi Bitter and the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Band.

INFO : Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. | Grape Day Park, 321 N Broadway, Escondido

Vista

The 58th annual Independence Day Celebration features music from the Cassie B. Project, then a fireworks show.

INFO : Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. | Brengle Terrace Park, 1200 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista

San Marcos

San Marcos' Independence Day Red, White & Boom begins at 6 p.m. with carnival games, live entertainment, bounce houses, food for sale.

INFO : Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. | Bradley Park, 1587 Linda Vista Drive, San Marcos

Rancho Bernardo

The 57th annual Spirit of the 4th features a community fair, patriotic pet contest at 9:30 a.m., parade at 3:30 p.m. and live music from 6 p.m. until fireworks.

INFO : Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. | Webb Park, 11666 Avena Place, San Diego

Poway

Two fireworks displays will illuminate the night in Poway: one from the Poway Sportsplex and the other from Poway High School. Plus, the all-day Old Fashioned Fourth of July & Fireworks show starts at 10 a.m., with patriotic entertainment, Western re-enactors, free children's crafts, train displays and old-fashioned games. Poway Lake will be open to the public. Parking for residents and active military members (with ID) is free and $10 for nonresidents.

INFO : Both fireworks begin at 9 p.m. | Poway Sportsplex 12349 McIvers Court and Poway High School, 15500 Espola Road.

Del Mar

The San Diego County Fair’s America 250 Fireworks Spectacular is a fitting send-off to the annual event. The last day of the fair is Sunday, July 5. Also playing that night is Brownies and Lemonade. Though the best view of the fireworks is from inside the fairgrounds, they’re visible all around.

INFO : Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. | Fair admission starts at $20. | Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Boulevard

Courtesy of Big Bay Boom The Port of San Diego's Big Bay Boom lights up the night sky above San Diego Bay during a Fourth of July fireworks display in this undated photo.

East County

Santee

The Santee Salutes 4th of July Celebration at Town Center Community Park offers a full day of patriotic fun. Entertainment will include live performances from the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Band and Those Guys, plus a plane flyover and more. And, of course, fireworks! There will also be food vendors on site and a kids’ fun zone. Parking for the event is sold out, but according to the city’s website , there’s a free shuttle from the Costco parking lot.

INFO : Gates open at 2 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. | Town Center Community Park, 550 Park Center Drive, Santee

Julian

There’s nothing more American than apple pie, and Julian will have plenty of it. The Julian fourth of July will feature a pie-eating contest, live music, a vintage plane flyover and a parade at noon. Assemblymember Carl DeMaio (R-San Diego) is also scheduled to speak.

INFO : Pie eating contests begin at 10:25 a.m. Parade begins at noon | Main Street, Julian

El Cajon

The city of El Cajon is hosting its Fourth of July celebration at Kennedy Park. Festivities will include games and crafts, bounce houses, trackless train rides, a DJ, an America 250 interactive display and fireworks.

INFO : Activities begin at 3 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. | Kennedy Park, 1675 East Madison, El Cajon

Ramona

The Ramona Chamber of Commerce is celebrating the Fourth of July with a family picnic and fireworks show. There will be a cornhole tournament, a kids’ fun zone, craft and food vendors, plus a car, motorcycle and tractor display. Live music begins at 2 p.m. and is capped by a performance from Kisstroyer, a KISS tribute band, before the fireworks.

INFO : Gates open at 1 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. | Ramona Rodeo grounds, 421 Aqua Lane, Ramona

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