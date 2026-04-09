SeaWorld wants to ditch fireworks and replace them with drones

SeaWorld has been lighting up the sky with fireworks since 1968. But after years of complaints from pet owners in the area and, more recently, litigation by environmental groups against the park, SeaWorld is changing course.

San Diego City Council President Joe LaCava has been nudging SeaWorld to abandon its fireworks shows since he was elected to the council.

“It's a very different experience, but it is a very dramatic experience when you — especially when you go to that scale of a drone show,” LaCava said, standing on the shore of Mission Bay.

The scale LaCava was talking about is what SeaWorld is planning for; a show that will feature 1,000 drones. But first, the park must get over one critical hurdle.

“This only requires a Coastal Commission permit to be able to do this. The city doesn't need to formally weigh in on this,” LaCava said. “This is going to be also a big deal for the Coastal Commission because they've never weighed in on a major drone show that is going to happen night after night at this scale in the coastal zone.”

SeaWorld didn’t make anyone available for an interview, but in a brief statement, Park President Tyler Carter said:

“SeaWorld has always focused on creating memorable moments for our guests, and we’re excited about the possibilities that drone technology brings to nighttime entertainment ... This is a natural evolution for us as we continue to innovate and elevate the guest experience.”

San Diego Coastkeeper is one of the groups that has litigated over the fireworks.

San Diego Coastkeeper Fireworks debris collected by San Diego Coastkeeper is shown in this undated photo.

“They explode the fireworks over a section of Mission Bay, over the water itself,” said Phillip Musegaas, the Executive Director of San Diego Coastkeeper. “When the fireworks discharge, there's a lot of debris that falls into the water. That includes chemicals, cardboard, plastics, wiring, you name it.”

And there’s the sound. It can be frightening to pets on shore, and hazardous to marine life.

“There's definitely a risk that it's affecting sea lions and seals that are in the vicinity. It also, we know, negatively impacts the bird life that's in Mission Bay,” Musegaas said.

But now, LaCava said after years of discussions, brighter days — or should we say nights — are ahead.

“This is going to be that fundamental change that everybody's been asking for, that SeaWorld's committed to, and really should be a game changer for us here in San Diego and for Mission Bay,” he said.

If the Coastal Commission gives the OK next week, LaCava said SeaWorld plans to roll out their new drone show in mid-May.