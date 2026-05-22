San Diego County adds 7,200 Jobs as unemployment Falls to 4.1%

The unemployment rate in San Diego County decreased to 4.1% in April, down from a revised 4.3% in March, and below the year-ago estimate of 4.2%, according to data released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.

The region's unemployment rate compares with 5% in California and 4% nationally during the same period.

Between March 2026 and April 2026, total nonfarm employment increased from 1,573,000 to 1,580,200, a rise of 7,200 jobs. Agricultural employment rose by 500 jobs.

The government sector saw the most growth over the month, adding 2,000 jobs — 1,400 in state government and 800 locally, while federal government jobs declined by 200.

A total of six other sectors gained 5,600 jobs. Leisure and hospitality led this group, adding 1,900 jobs, with more than 80% of gains in accommodation and food services. Private education and health services, professional and business services, other services, construction and trade, transportation, and utilities made up the remainder of the growth.

Conversely, information, manufacturing, and financial activities saw employment declines totaling 400 jobs.

Between April 2025 and April 2026, total nonfarm employment increased by 10,000, while farm employment decreased by 100.

Private education and health services led all sectors, boosting their employment by 16,400 jobs. Health care and social assistance added 16,100 jobs, accounting for almost all growth in this sector.

Leisure and hospitality gained 6,000 jobs, and other services and professional and business services combined for 3,500.

A total of six sectors lost jobs over the year, a combined total of 15,900 jobs. Government posted the largest decline of 7,900 jobs, with the majority stemming from federal government — down 7,300. Construction, manufacturing, information, trade, transportation, and utilities, and financial activities all lost employment.