Plastic and other pollution are worsening our environment.

Communities across San Diego and Imperial counties are picking up plastic that would otherwise end up in the ocean, turning a former landfill into a native garden, helping people recycle waste correctly and finding ways to improve conditions in the sewage-laden Tijuana River Valley.

These are some of the ways people in the region say they are doing their part to curb plastic and other pollution to reduce its impact in their communities.

Plastic, which is primarily derived from fossil fuels, is one of many pollutants responsible for global greenhouse gas emissions. Research shows that about eight million tons of discarded plastic enter the ocean each year, and that by 2050, plastic production will make up about 13% of the planet’s total carbon dioxide emissions.

In alignment with NPR’s Climate Solutions Week, KPBS interviewed community members who say the climate crisis motivated them into action. Explore their stories below and follow along as additional contributions are pinned to an interactive map.