Megan BurkeNews Editor
Megan Burke is an Emmy-award winning news editor overseeing the environment, health, and racial justice and social equity reporting beats. Prior to her current role as editor, Megan spent more than a decade as a producer for KPBS Midday Edition, a daily radio news magazine and podcast. Other news production credits include KPBS Evening Edition, KPBS Roundtable, and San Diego’s DNA, a two-part documentary highlighting the region’s oldest traditions and culture using personal artifacts and oral histories of San Diegans.
Before joining the news staff, Megan worked in KPBS’ outreach team and managed large-scale campaigns including KPBS’ domestic violence awareness and prevention initiative. The project included Emmy award-winning television spots, an extensive and interactive website, collaborative events and programming, as well as a statewide grant campaign. Megan is also credited with producing the Black History Month and Hispanic Heritage Month Local Hero Awards Ceremonies.
Megan is a graduate of the School of Journalism and Media Studies at San Diego State University. She has been a part of the KPBS team since 1999. In her free time Megan and her husband enjoy delighting their young daughters with "new" music.
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The candidates for county supervisor in District 1 are slinging accusations back and forth — what’s true and what isn’t? And, UC San Diego Health laid off hundreds. Find out how many and why. Then, ICE detained the U.S. citizen-children during a raid in search of their father. Hear what one of them is saying about it. Also, a new federal report reveals possible causes of the Oceanside pier fire. Finally, an update on a funding fight for the water garden at Cuyamaca College.
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San Diego County residents react to former President Donald Trump’s criminal conviction. In other news, a San Diego program that aims to reconnect communities divided by freeways is in jeopardy. Plus, we follow bunches of radishes from the ground to the grocery bags of nutrition insecure San Diego residents.
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Plus, San Diego scientists from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography will be at the United Nations Climate Conference in Dubai Thursday. Finally, a crew has docked their small, double canoe – the Hōkūle’a – in San Diego. The boat, modeled after ancient Polynesian vessels, has sailed around the world. It made its last stop in San Diego before returning to those still recovering from the fires in Maui.
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Pandemic-related strains on the child care labor force caused long wait lists at daycares at military facilities across the country. However, the Navy said the situation is improving. Plus, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office analyzes the potential of generative AI and concludes it could dramatically improve government service but also carries risks. Finally, an exhibition in Chula Vista that shows the legacy of San Diego County’s Filipino community has been extended for another year.
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A migrant aid center in San Ysidro may have to shut down because of a lack of funding. Then, the battle over a biodiesel factory in Barrio Logan that is pitting industry against neighbors. Plus, California State University student workers have been given state approval to vote to unionize.
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Dozens more migrants were dropped off at the Oceanside Transit Center Friday. Local leaders are calling it a symptom of a broken immigration system. In other news, a lot of vehicles that used to only run on human power have been electrified. The offer of greater speed and ease of use from electric bikes, scooters and skateboards, has encouraged travelers and environmentalists who want to reduce our reliance on gas-powered cars. But are they safe? Plus, it’s Hispanic Heritage month, and the San Diego Unified School District has a first-of-its-kind flag flying over its administration building.
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KPBS Midday EditionCongresswoman Sara Jacobs, D-San Diego, began her second term in office this week.
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Mariachi music is a Mexican tradition during the Christmas season and San Diego has some of the best.
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KPBS Midday EditionLocal company Room Chazer connects roommates and provides quality rentals with the endorsement of several local colleges and universities.
- South Africa reels from spate of mass shootings that killed 38 people in a week
- Why this island paradise has the world's fastest-growing HIV epidemic
- Playing 'La Bamba' for an hour? Must be a Mexican fandango!
- Trump calls Iranian plan to reopen Strait of Hormuz not 'acceptable'
- As Congress debates college sports, athletes-turned-senators have a seat at the table