Megan Burke is an Emmy-award winning news editor overseeing the environment, health, and racial justice and social equity reporting beats. Prior to her current role as editor, Megan spent more than a decade as a producer for KPBS Midday Edition , a daily radio news magazine and podcast. Other news production credits include KPBS Evening Edition , KPBS Roundtable , and San Diego’s DNA, a two-part documentary highlighting the region’s oldest traditions and culture using personal artifacts and oral histories of San Diegans.

Before joining the news staff, Megan worked in KPBS’ outreach team and managed large-scale campaigns including KPBS’ domestic violence awareness and prevention initiative. The project included Emmy award-winning television spots, an extensive and interactive website, collaborative events and programming, as well as a statewide grant campaign. Megan is also credited with producing the Black History Month and Hispanic Heritage Month Local Hero Awards Ceremonies.

Megan is a graduate of the School of Journalism and Media Studies at San Diego State University. She has been a part of the KPBS team since 1999. In her free time Megan and her husband enjoy delighting their young daughters with "new" music.