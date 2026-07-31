Military jet crashes near runway at MCAS Miramar base

Emergency crews were responding to a jet crash Friday at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. near the base runway, a Marine spokesperson said.

A military official said the pilot ejected safely. The aircraft, an F-35B, is part of the 3rd Marine Air Wing, which is based at Miramar.

The crash sparked a small brush fire, according to military and firefighting officials.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.