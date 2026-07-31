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Military

Military jet crashes near runway at MCAS Miramar base

By Andrew Dyer / Military and Veteran Affairs Reporter
Published July 31, 2026 at 12:03 PM PDT
Updated July 31, 2026 at 12:37 PM PDT
A smoke bloom at Marine Corps Air Station, Miramar, after a jet crash-landed near the runway on base, July 31, 2026.
Courtesy of Alert California
A smoke bloom at Marine Corps Air Station, Miramar, after a jet crash-landed near the runway on base, July 31, 2026.

Emergency crews were responding to a jet crash Friday at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. near the base runway, a Marine spokesperson said.

A military official said the pilot ejected safely. The aircraft, an F-35B, is part of the 3rd Marine Air Wing, which is based at Miramar.

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The crash sparked a small brush fire, according to military and firefighting officials.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

Military
Andrew Dyer
I cover the military and veterans affairs at KPBS. As a veteran who enlisted in the Navy after 9/11, I understand the challenges service members and veterans face because I’ve faced them, too. I’m looking to tell the stories of our local sailors, Marines and veterans and hold government entities accountable when they fail military and veteran families.
See stories by Andrew Dyer

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