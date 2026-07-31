Average San Diego County gas price rises for 16th time in 17 days

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose today for the 16th time in 17 days, increasing 1 cent to $5.742, its highest amount since June 16.

The average price has dropped 30.3 cents over the past 17 days, including nine-tenths of a cent Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It rose 14 consecutive days, dropped four-tenths of a cent Wednesday and resumed increasing Thursday.

The average price is 7 cents more than one week ago, 25.4 cents higher than one month ago and $1.197 greater than one year ago. It has increased $1.056 since the start of the joint U.S./Israel attack on Iran on Feb. 28, which sent oil prices higher and drastically accelerated increases at the gas pump.

"Oil prices remain under $100 a barrel even as conflict has intensified in the Middle East and the Strait of Hormuz," Kandace Redd, the Automobile Club of Southern California's senior public affairs specialist, said in a statement released Thursday. "It's difficult to know if Southern California prices will follow the national trend and begin to hold steady in coming days, given the volatile situation in the Middle East."

The national average price rose eight-tenths of a cent to $4.106, one day after a run of three decreases in four days totaling 2 cents ended with an increase of seven-tenths of a cent. It is one-tenth of a cent more than one week ago, 25.9 cents higher than one month ago and 95.9 cents greater than one year ago.

The national average price has increased $1.124 since the attack on Iran.