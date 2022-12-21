Mexican tradition: San Diego's mariachi music for the holiday season

Mariachi bands are a big part of the Christmas season in the Mexican culture providing a musical gift to the rest of the world, as well.

Southwestern College in Chula Vista was the first to offer training and a degree in mariachi music.

Jeff Nevin developed the curriculum and is the founder and conductor of Southwestern’s group Mariachi Garibaldi.

He has also performed internationally as conductor, trumpeter, and leader of Mariachi Champaña which has produced five studio albums.

The group will be featured with other artists Thursday, Dec. 22nd in a special holiday concert: Las posadas — A Traditional Mexican Christmas Eve Celebration at 7:30 p.m. at the Balboa Theater in downtown San Diego.

The event is a fundraiser for the Mariachi Scholarship Foundation.

Nevin joined Midday Edition, Wednesday, to talk more about the Mariachi music of the holiday season.