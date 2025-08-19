UNFORGOTTEN SEASON 6 ON MASTERPIECE (New Season Premiere)

Premieres Sundays, Aug. 24 - Sept. 28, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app
Season 6 of UNFORGOTTEN once again examines the lives of a disparate group of people linked to a cold case. We follow DCI Jess James, DI Sunny Khan, and their team as they uncover the truth behind a dismembered body found in Whitney Marsh.
Episode 1: Premieres Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - When a spine is dredged out of Whitney Marsh, a new case begins for the team. Both Jess and Sunny are glad of a new challenge, given their strained personal lives.
Episode 2: Premieres Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Jess, Sunny and the team investigate Gerry Cooper’s life and criminal record, making contact with his widow, Juliet. Darker layers to the suspects’ lives are revealed.
Episode 3: Premieres Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - The team discover Gerry’s nationalist views, his connections to the suspects, and his violent streak. Jess reaches out to her sister, as Leanne and Sunny’s friendship evolves.
Episode 4: Premieres Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - With the details of Gerry Cooper’s life becoming clearer and one suspect already being questioned, the team find suspects further afield.
Episode 5: Premieres Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Lies are uncovered as Mel and Asif are taken into police custody. Juliet tries to protect Taylor, and herself, from the investigation.
Episode 6:Premieres Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - For better or worse, Jess and Sunny get the truth from Asif, Marty, Mel, and Juliet, and Gerry Cooper’s killer is revealed. But as ever, the truth leads to difficult decisions.
