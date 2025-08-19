Give Now
UNFORGOTTEN SEASON 6 ON MASTERPIECE (New Season Premiere)

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published August 19, 2025 at 2:50 PM PDT
MASTERPIECE: UNFORGOTTEN Season 6. Shown L-R: DI Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar), DCI Jess James (Sinéad Keenan)
For editorial use only.
/
(C) Mainstreet Productions
MASTERPIECE: UNFORGOTTEN Season 6. Shown L-R: DI Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar), DCI Jess James (Sinéad Keenan)

Premieres Sundays, Aug. 24 - Sept. 28, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

Season 6 of UNFORGOTTEN once again examines the lives of a disparate group of people linked to a cold case. We follow DCI Jess James, DI Sunny Khan, and their team as they uncover the truth behind a dismembered body found in Whitney Marsh.

UNFORGOTTEN: What's Ahead in Season 6

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: Premieres Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - When a spine is dredged out of Whitney Marsh, a new case begins for the team. Both Jess and Sunny are glad of a new challenge, given their strained personal lives.

Shown L-R: Dr. Leanne Balcombe (Georgia Mackenzie), DCI Jess James (Sinéad Keenan), DI Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar). UNFORGOTTEN Season 6 MASTERPIECE Episode 1. When a spine is dredged out of Whitney Marsh, a new case begins for the team. Both Jess and Sunny are glad of a new challenge, given their strained personal lives.
Photographer: Sam Taylor. For editorial use only.
/
Courtesy of MASTERPIECE and Mainstreet Productions
Shown L-R: Dr. Leanne Balcombe (Georgia Mackenzie), DCI Jess James (Sinéad Keenan), DI Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar). UNFORGOTTEN Season 6 MASTERPIECE Episode 1. When a spine is dredged out of Whitney Marsh, a new case begins for the team. Both Jess and Sunny are glad of a new challenge, given their strained personal lives.

Episode 2: Premieres Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Jess, Sunny and the team investigate Gerry Cooper’s life and criminal record, making contact with his widow, Juliet. Darker layers to the suspects’ lives are revealed.

Shown L-R: Taylor Cooper (Pixie Davies), Juliet Cooper (Victoria Hamilton) MASTERPIECE: UNFORGOTTEN, Season 6, Episode 2. Jess, Sunny and the team investigate Gerry Cooper's life and criminal record, making contact with his widow, Juliet. Darker layers to the suspects' lives are revealed.
Photographer: Sam Taylor For editorial use only.
/
(C) Mainstreet Productions
Shown L-R: Taylor Cooper (Pixie Davies), Juliet Cooper (Victoria Hamilton) MASTERPIECE: UNFORGOTTEN, Season 6, Episode 2. Jess, Sunny and the team investigate Gerry Cooper’s life and criminal record, making contact with his widow, Juliet. Darker layers to the suspects’ lives are revealed.

Episode 3: Premieres Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - The team discover Gerry’s nationalist views, his connections to the suspects, and his violent streak. Jess reaches out to her sister, as Leanne and Sunny’s friendship evolves.

Shown L-R: Marty Baines (Maximilian Fairley), DCI Jess James (Sinéad Keenan), DI Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar) MASTERPIECE: UNFORGOTTEN, Season 6, Episode 3. The team discover Gerry's nationalist views, his connections to the suspects, and his violent streak. Jess reaches out to her sister, as Leanne and Sunny's friendship evolves.
Photographer: Sam Taylor For editorial use only.
/
(C) Mainstreet Productions
Shown L-R: Marty Baines (Maximilian Fairley), DCI Jess James (Sinéad Keenan), DI Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar) MASTERPIECE: UNFORGOTTEN, Season 6, Episode 3. The team discover Gerry’s nationalist views, his connections to the suspects, and his violent streak. Jess reaches out to her sister, as Leanne and Sunny’s friendship evolves. Shown L-R: Marty Baines (Maximilian Fairley), DCI Jess James (Sinéad Keenan), DI Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar)

Episode 4: Premieres Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - With the details of Gerry Cooper’s life becoming clearer and one suspect already being questioned, the team find suspects further afield.

MASTERPIECE: UNFORGOTTEN, Season 6, Episode 4. With the details of Gerry Cooper's life becoming clearer and one suspect already being questioned, the team find suspects further afield. Shown: DI Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar), DS Murray Boulting (Jordan Long), DC Karen Willetts (Pippa Nixon), DS Fran Lingley (Carolina Main)
For editorial use only.
/
(C) Mainstreet Productions
MASTERPIECE: UNFORGOTTEN, Season 6, Episode 4. With the details of Gerry Cooper’s life becoming clearer and one suspect already being questioned, the team find suspects further afield. Shown: DI Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar), DS Murray Boulting (Jordan Long), DC Karen Willetts (Pippa Nixon), DS Fran Lingley (Carolina Main)

Episode 5: Premieres Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Lies are uncovered as Mel and Asif are taken into police custody. Juliet tries to protect Taylor, and herself, from the investigation.

MASTERPIECE: UNFORGOTTEN, Season 6, Episode 5. Lies are uncovered as Mel and Asif are taken into police custody. Juliet tries to protect Taylor, and herself, from the investigation. Shown: Melinda Ricci (MyAnna Buring)
Photographer: Sam Taylor. For editorial use only.
/
(C) Mainstreet Productions
MASTERPIECE: UNFORGOTTEN, Season 6, Episode 5. Lies are uncovered as Mel and Asif are taken into police custody. Juliet tries to protect Taylor, and herself, from the investigation. Shown: Melinda Ricci (MyAnna Buring)

Episode 6: Premieres Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - For better or worse, Jess and Sunny get the truth from Asif, Marty, Mel, and Juliet, and Gerry Cooper’s killer is revealed. But as ever, the truth leads to difficult decisions.

MASTERPIECE: UNFORGOTTEN, Season 6, Episode 6. For better or worse, Jess and Sunny get the truth from Asif, Marty, Mel, and Juliet, and Gerry Cooper's killer is revealed. But as ever, the truth leads to difficult decisions Shown L-R: Sam (David Witts), Asif Syed (Elham Ehsas).
Photographer: Sam Taylor For editorial use only.
/
(C) Mainstreet Productions
MASTERPIECE: UNFORGOTTEN, Season 6, Episode 6. For better or worse, Jess and Sunny get the truth from Asif, Marty, Mel, and Juliet, and Gerry Cooper’s killer is revealed. But as ever, the truth leads to difficult decisions Shown L-R: Sam (David Witts), Asif Syed (Elham Ehsas).

Watch On Your Schedule: UNFORGOTTEN SEASON 6 ON MASTERPIECE will be available to stream with the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Credits: A Mainstreet Production for ITV co-produced with MASTERPIECE in association with BBC Studios. The creator, writer and executive producer is Chris Lang. The executive producers are Guy de Glanville, Andy Wilson, Sally Haynes and Laura Mackie. The producer is Carmel Maloney. The director is Andy Wilson.

MASTERPIECE | PBS on Facebook / Instagram / TikTok

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

