UNFORGOTTEN SEASON 6 ON MASTERPIECE (New Season Premiere)

Premieres Sundays, Aug. 24 - Sept. 28, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

Season 6 of UNFORGOTTEN once again examines the lives of a disparate group of people linked to a cold case. We follow DCI Jess James, DI Sunny Khan, and their team as they uncover the truth behind a dismembered body found in Whitney Marsh.

UNFORGOTTEN: What's Ahead in Season 6

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: Premieres Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - When a spine is dredged out of Whitney Marsh, a new case begins for the team. Both Jess and Sunny are glad of a new challenge, given their strained personal lives.

Photographer: Sam Taylor. For editorial use only. / Courtesy of MASTERPIECE and Mainstreet Productions Shown L-R: Dr. Leanne Balcombe (Georgia Mackenzie), DCI Jess James (Sinéad Keenan), DI Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar). UNFORGOTTEN Season 6 MASTERPIECE Episode 1. When a spine is dredged out of Whitney Marsh, a new case begins for the team. Both Jess and Sunny are glad of a new challenge, given their strained personal lives.

Episode 2: Premieres Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Jess, Sunny and the team investigate Gerry Cooper’s life and criminal record, making contact with his widow, Juliet. Darker layers to the suspects’ lives are revealed.

Photographer: Sam Taylor For editorial use only. / (C) Mainstreet Productions Shown L-R: Taylor Cooper (Pixie Davies), Juliet Cooper (Victoria Hamilton) MASTERPIECE: UNFORGOTTEN, Season 6, Episode 2. Jess, Sunny and the team investigate Gerry Cooper’s life and criminal record, making contact with his widow, Juliet. Darker layers to the suspects’ lives are revealed.

Episode 3: Premieres Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - The team discover Gerry’s nationalist views, his connections to the suspects, and his violent streak. Jess reaches out to her sister, as Leanne and Sunny’s friendship evolves.

Photographer: Sam Taylor For editorial use only. / (C) Mainstreet Productions Shown L-R: Marty Baines (Maximilian Fairley), DCI Jess James (Sinéad Keenan), DI Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar) MASTERPIECE: UNFORGOTTEN, Season 6, Episode 3. The team discover Gerry’s nationalist views, his connections to the suspects, and his violent streak. Jess reaches out to her sister, as Leanne and Sunny’s friendship evolves. Shown L-R: Marty Baines (Maximilian Fairley), DCI Jess James (Sinéad Keenan), DI Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar)

Episode 4: Premieres Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - With the details of Gerry Cooper’s life becoming clearer and one suspect already being questioned, the team find suspects further afield.

For editorial use only. / (C) Mainstreet Productions MASTERPIECE: UNFORGOTTEN, Season 6, Episode 4. With the details of Gerry Cooper’s life becoming clearer and one suspect already being questioned, the team find suspects further afield. Shown: DI Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar), DS Murray Boulting (Jordan Long), DC Karen Willetts (Pippa Nixon), DS Fran Lingley (Carolina Main)

Episode 5: Premieres Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Lies are uncovered as Mel and Asif are taken into police custody. Juliet tries to protect Taylor, and herself, from the investigation.

Photographer: Sam Taylor. For editorial use only. / (C) Mainstreet Productions MASTERPIECE: UNFORGOTTEN, Season 6, Episode 5. Lies are uncovered as Mel and Asif are taken into police custody. Juliet tries to protect Taylor, and herself, from the investigation. Shown: Melinda Ricci (MyAnna Buring)

Episode 6: Premieres Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - For better or worse, Jess and Sunny get the truth from Asif, Marty, Mel, and Juliet, and Gerry Cooper’s killer is revealed. But as ever, the truth leads to difficult decisions.

Photographer: Sam Taylor For editorial use only. / (C) Mainstreet Productions MASTERPIECE: UNFORGOTTEN, Season 6, Episode 6. For better or worse, Jess and Sunny get the truth from Asif, Marty, Mel, and Juliet, and Gerry Cooper’s killer is revealed. But as ever, the truth leads to difficult decisions Shown L-R: Sam (David Witts), Asif Syed (Elham Ehsas).

Credits: A Mainstreet Production for ITV co-produced with MASTERPIECE in association with BBC Studios. The creator, writer and executive producer is Chris Lang. The executive producers are Guy de Glanville, Andy Wilson, Sally Haynes and Laura Mackie. The producer is Carmel Maloney. The director is Andy Wilson.

