The story of Lucky Wong and his legendary one-man diner in San Diego
In 1975, Lucky's Breakfast, also known as Lucky's Golden Phenix, opened in North Park with a few U-shaped booths, a short-order griddle and a man named Lucky Wong at the helm. Well into his 80s, Lucky worked as a one-man show: He took every order from memory, cooked and served every plate and made every customer feel like family.
"Everybody thought they were special to him," said Ruth Kramer, a longtime patron. "I don't know how he did it, but you knew he cared about you."
The no-frills diner outlasted neighborhood changes, the pandemic and even a viral TikTok surge that brought lines down the block. When Lucky closed his doors in 2024 and later passed away, the loss was felt far beyond San Diego.
" I felt like a family member had passed and it was sad," said Jerry Rickett of Corbin, Kentucky, who visited every other year.
In his honor, the city renamed the block of Grim Avenue where the diner stood "Lucky Lane." Through stories from family, regulars and friends, this episode remembers the man who poured the coffee, cracked the eggs — and the jokes — and quietly built a community, one breakfast at a time.
Guests:
- June Wong
- Matt Lyons, Tribute Pizza
- Brian Foxworth, Jr., Mom's Chicken and Waffles
- August Wang
- Dan Anderson
- Colleen Haynes
- Douglas Saboe
- Lesley Fong
- Gail Higgins, The Girl Can't Help It
- Ana Christina
- Ruth Kramer
- Thursday Garreau
- Jerry Rickett
- Omid Golchehreh
- Hannah Sweet
Sources:
- r/FoodSanDiego/ (Reddit, 2014-present)
- Lucky's diner viral TikTok video (@domexican1, TikTok, 2022)
- Lucky's Breakfast in North Park goes viral (Ciara Encinas, ABC 10 News, 2022)
- More Closures: Lucky's Breakfast & Wildwood Flour Bakery (Reddit, 2024)
- Lucky's Breakfast Owner has Passed Away at Age 86 (Reddit, 2024)
- Lucky's Breakfast Closes Its Doors In San Diego's North Park After Nearly 50 Years In Business (SanDiegoville, 2024)
- Remembering Lucky's Breakfast Founder Wong "Lucky" Chong: A San Diego Icon (SanDiegoville, 2024)
- Second Sino-Japanese War (Encyclopedia Britannica, 2025)
- What happened to San Diego's Chinatown? (Julianna Domingo and Jade Hindmon, KPBS Midday Edition, 2025)
- San Diego High School History (San Diego Unified)
- Median Gross Rent for Zip Code 92104 in 2011 (United States Census Bureau)
- Median Gross Rent for Zip Code 92104 in 2023 (United States Census Bureau)
- The Real Restaurant Failure Rate Is Lower Than You Think (2025 Data) (Adam Guild, Owner, 2024)
- 34.7 percent of business establishments born in 2013 were still operating in 2023 (Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2024)
- Gail Higgins: The PKM Interview! - Part 1 (Gillian McCain, Please Kill Me, 2015)
- 50 Top Pizza USA 2024 (Guide to the Best Pizzerias in the world, 2024)
- Tribute Pizza Pop-Up Finds Permanent Home in North Park (Candice Woo, Eater San Diego, 2015)
- North Park block to be renamed 'Lucky Lane' after the man who served it for 50 years (Katie Hyson, KPBS, 2025)
- Make Lucky Lane real & take Lucky's Legacy a step further! (GoFundMe, 2025)
- Designating the 3800 Block of Grim Avenue From University Avenue to North Park Way in the North Park Community as Lucky Lane (The City of San Diego Official Documents, 2025)
- North Park's new Lucky Lane named in honor of community restaurant owner (M.G. Perez, NBC San Diego, 2025)
- Lucky's Golden Phenix (Petite Films,YouTube, 2021)
From KPBS Public Media, The Finest is a podcast about the people, art and movements redefining culture in San Diego. Listen to it wherever you get your podcasts or click the play button at the top of this page and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pocket Casts, Pandora, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.
Have feedback or a story idea? We'd love to hear from you. Email us at thefinest@kpbs.org and let us know what you think.