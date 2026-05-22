Nightly drone show, shark encounter highlight SeaWorld summer offerings

SeaWorld San Diego will welcome guests Friday to its summer programming, including a nightly drone show and the new Shark Encounter, along with a "deep sea disco" and more.

The drone show begins Friday night and will run nightly through the summer, replacing the popular yet controversial firework shows of the past. "Ocean of Dreams," features 600 synchronized drones with a soundtrack celebrating "the beauty of the ocean, inspired by marine life and ocean conservation," a news release from the park read.

The 12-minute show will allow guests to see depictions of fan-favorite animals including sea otters, sharks, dolphins and an orca, culminating in an electric neon finale.

"At SeaWorld, every story begins with the ocean — and this summer, we will be bringing that story to the sky in a way that inspires the next generation to protect it," said Tyler Carter, SeaWorld park president. "We are excited to continue to innovate what nighttime, immersive entertainment experiences can be, and proud that our park is the first and only California attraction to offer a nightly drone show for guests and the overall San Diego community to enjoy."

Ocean of Dreams will be presented nightly from May 22 through August 9 before shifting to a weekend-only schedule through Sept. 7.

Also debuting Friday is the Shark Encounter, an underwater experience allowing guests to get up close with 11 different species, including sand tiger sharks, blacktip reef sharks and the endangered Australian leopard shark.

The new exhibit replaces the original one constructed in 1992 and has been under construction for more than a year.

"The all-new Shark Encounter is an awe-inspiring experience that brings guests face-to-face with some of the ocean's most powerful and misunderstood predators," Carter said. "From above-water viewing to the immersive shark tunnel, this dynamic habitat offers a deeper appreciation for these incredible animals while reinforcing our commitment to marine education, conservation, and inspiring the next generation of ocean advocates."

Park visitors will have the ability to upgrade their ticket to feed the more than 400 sharks in the exhibit. Participants will observe feeding practices, learn about shark behavior and diet, and discover the critical role sharks play in ocean ecosystems, officials said.

According to the park, Shark Encounter "immediately immerses guests in an interactive journey from sunny shores to the deep, open ocean, beginning with a newly designed entrance framed by lush foliage that opens into a vibrant coastal beach scene."

On the surface, visitors can observe sharks from above. As visitors move deeper into the exhibit, the environment "transforms into a breathtaking underwater perspective where sharks glide overhead."

In the underwater caverns, guests can experience the shark tunnel — a moving walkway that carries people through a transparent passage surrounded by sharks in an underwater world. The journey then concludes at a floor-to- ceiling glass wall, where marine life is "paired with dynamic LED multimedia technology that brings the story of sharks to life," the SeaWorld statement said.

Several species featured in the exhibit are listed as endangered or critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

"Sharks play a vital role in maintaining the health and balance of our ocean ecosystems, yet many species face growing threats in the wild," said Danielle Castillo, zoological curator of Aquariums at SeaWorld San Diego. "Through engaging encounters and up-close viewing opportunities, Shark Encounter allows guests to better understand shark biology, behavior, their importance as apex predators, and the actions we can all take to help protect them and the oceans they call home."

SeaWorld San Diego was recently granted accreditation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums for the shark animal care team's efforts.

Other features coming Friday include a new dolphin show (which also includes some pilot whales), the Wonders of North American Wildlife and the Deep Sea Disco, where guests can "dance the night away every night of summer under the glow of SkyTower lights as the Rhythm of the Reef dancers bring high- energy fun to the ocean floor."

Next month, SeaWorld will introduce nighttime animal experiences. Starting June 12, the park will offer special experiences with orcas, dolphins and sea lions.

The park will also bring back its Summer Concert Series in the Bayside Amphitheatre:

— June 6: Ying Yang Twins;

— June 13: Ginuwine;

— June 20: Bow Wow and Dem Franchize Boyz;

— June 27: Pop 2000 Tour;

— July 11: E-40;

— July 18: Ashanti;

— July 25: Soulja Boy and Paul Wall;

— Aug. 1: Jordin Sparks;

— Aug. 8: Too $hort and Warren G;

— Aug. 15: Saliva;

— Aug. 22: Uncle Kracker; and

— Aug. 29: Skillet.