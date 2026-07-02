5.4 million Southern Californians traveling for Fourth of July holiday, AAA says

Whether by plane, train or automobile, more Southern Californians are traveling this holiday weekend.

According to the Automobile Club of Southern California (AAA), more than 5.4 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more for the Fourth of July holiday.

That’s up slightly — 0.5% — since last year, but it is 8% higher than before the pandemic.

AAA spokesperson Anlleyn Venegas said despite gas prices being higher than they were a year ago, more people are still driving to their destinations.

”They're finding ways to make it work. They're adjusting,” she said. ”So maybe, you know, they're trying to find more affordable hotels, or maybe they're staying at a friend's or a family member's house.”

The most popular destinations for Southern Californians include San Diego, Palm Springs, Las Vegas and the Grand Canyon, according to AAA.

"In fact, one of the busiest freeways is going to be the 15 (freeway) from San Diego to Palm Springs,” Venegas said.

At San Diego International Airport (SAN), officials are expecting 800,000 passengers to pass through between Sunday, June 28, and Monday, July 6.

“We are expecting about a 10% increase compared to last year at this time,” SAN spokesperson Nicole Hall said. “And San Diego is a beautiful place to visit during the summer.”

With Thursday and Monday being the busiest travel days for the Independence Day holiday, airport officials said you should give yourself plenty of time to avoid congestion.

That was what happened to Adam Hall when he returned his rental car at the airport rental lot.

“I'd never seen a rental car line that long, and maybe it's just a product of (this) being the holiday, but we were just in a line that was probably like 60 to 80 yards long,” he said.