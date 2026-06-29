Stream with KPBS+ Friday July 3 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 pm E.T. Premieres Saturday, July 4, 2026 at 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

Kicking off the historic Independence Day weekend’s festivities for the nation’s Semiquincentennial, "A Capitol Fourth: 250th Weekend Celebration" will be broadcast live and streamed nationwide from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol on Friday, July 3, 2026.

Premieres July 3rd! A Capitol Fourth: 250th Weekend Celebration kicks off America’s birthday! Broadcasting live Friday, July 3rd, 8/7c from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol Building, with all-star musical performances including the debut of country music icon Trace Adkins' new song “American Made,” and spectacular fireworks from Mount Vernon, the home of George Washington. Check local listings.

Joining the birthday bash is multi-platinum hitmaker and country music icon Trace Adkins. Celebrating 30 years in music this year, Adkins will make the exclusive television debut of his brand-new song “American Made,” an uplifting anthem honoring the patriotism, ideals and contributions of generations of Americans.

"I have been fortunate enough to have played a small part in several of the A CAPITOL FOURTH celebrations over my career,” reflects Adkins. “But to be invited to join the 250th birthday of our great country is an honor beyond all others."

Kristin Barlowe / Capital Concerts Trace Adkins

This beloved 46-year holiday tradition is America’s annual birthday party at the U.S Capitol, with all-star musical and patriotic performances by pop, country, R&B, Broadway, classical and gospel artists along with the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of top pops conductor Jack Everly. Stay tuned for exciting talent announcements and updates coming soon!

Nancy Dagata / Capital Concerts Robert Kool Bell - Kool and the Gang

In honor of the nation’s 250 birthday, the concert finale will feature a spectacular live fireworks show over George Washington's Mount Vernon. The fireworks will be the biggest display ever at the iconic home of America’s first president.

Capital Concerts Fireworks for the 2026 A Capitol Fourth 250th Weekend Celebration

“We are excited to be the first live nationally televised celebration for the nation’s 250th birthday,” said Michael Colbert, Executive Producer. “Every year, Americans look forward to watching A CAPITOL FOURTH as part of their annual Independence Day tradition, and this year they will be able to start the party one night early on July 3rd for this big and historic anniversary weekend.”

Whitney Thomas / Capital Concerts Patti LaBelle

"A Capitol Fourth: 250th Weekend Celebration" will be seen by our service members around the world on American Forces Network. The concert will also be streaming on YouTube and available as Video on Demand for a limited time only, July 3 to July 17, 2026.

Josh Valcarcel March 29, 2023. LOCATION: Bldg. 8, Room 183 - Photo Studio. SUBJECT: Official crew portrait for Artemis II, from left: NASA Astronauts Christina Koch, Victor Glover, Reid Wiseman, Canadian Space Agency Astronaut Jeremy Hansen.

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The program is a production of Capital Concerts Inc.