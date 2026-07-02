Team USA or Team Mexico? Or both? In San Diego, World Cup fandom doesn't recognize borders

The FIFA World Cup is the ultimate way for football fans across the world to express their culture and identity. In many cities across the United States, rooting for the U.S. Men's National Team during the World Cup is an easy choice.

But for people in San Diego, that choice isn’t as simple.

Being just miles away from the U.S.-Mexico border, many San Diegans have deep-rooted family ties, cultural history, citizenship and strong support for Mexico despite living in the U.S.

Some people pick Mexico, others choose the U.S., then there’s a group in the middle who root for both.

Fans attending watch parties in Mission Beach and Chula Vista shared their personal reasons as to why they’d root for one country over another.

On June 18, thousands of people gathered at Memorial Park in Chula Vista to watch the Mexico versus South Korea match on a screen. This event drew Mexicans from all over the San Diego area to one place to celebrate Mexico and the World Cup together as one. What is normally a relaxed community center turned into a sea of green and black with people wearing their country’s jersey amid the smell of delicious Mexican food that was being sold throughout the area.

Angel Ruvalcaba was born in the U.S. to Mexican parents. Because of that, he believes it is the right thing to root for both teams even if his family has their personal allegiances toward "El Tri," the nickname given to Mexico’s fútbol team that derives from the country's tricolor flag.

“I’m (rooting for) Mexico and the United States,” Angel Ruvalcaba said. “I was born here, (but) I’m Mexican and my family’s Mexican.”

The event even drew countless people of different backgrounds, upbringings, social classes and even ethnicities together to bond over food, music, soccer and culture.

The World Cup is an event where the global celebration of culture and identity shines on the biggest stage. Few cities across the U.S. have a bigger demonstration of that than San Diego.

San Diego’s relationship with Mexico is a key part of daily life, with thousands of people crossing the border every day for work or school. Countless residents have family on both sides of the border making the decision of who to root for in the World Cup that much harder.

As a result, rooting interests in the World Cup are often shaped by personal stories rather than simply picking one side or the other.

Pablo Torrez is one of thousands that was present at the Chula Vista watch party. As someone who was attending an event of this magnitude for the first time, Torrez was fascinated by the turnout and the culture that Mexicans brought out. He spoke with us about what it meant to root for both countries in a city with such diversity.

“I’m a USA fan, but all of my friends and family are rooting for Mexico,” Torrez said. “But (San Diego) probably is more of a Mexican territory, which is fun to be around.”

Supporting Mexico is a way that many fans honor their family heritage and keep connected to their roots. Others see rooting for the U.S. as a way to pay back what the country has given to them.

San Diego FC partnered with FitSocial to host watch parties at Mission Beach, and the event has been a success. While fans make the trip to the beach for daily matches, nothing compares to the crowds Mexico and USA games attract. Often reaching full capacity, one can see a line of people waiting to go in long after the match has kicked off.

Jake Robertson is a San Diego native. Even though he now attends Texas Christian University, he said growing up in a city with a big Mexican population allowed him to understand what it means to root for both teams and the positive impact it can have on the community.

“I root for the United States because I am not Mexican, but I grew (up) around Mexican culture, so that’s why I’m also a Mexican fan,” Jake Robertson said.

Supporting both countries in a tournament like the World Cup reflects the modern-day reality of border communities. It is possible to be proud of your Mexican heritage while also feeling connected to the country you were raised in and have spent most, if not all, of your life in.

Mexican-Americans who grew up in a predominantly Mexican household will learn the sport and usually root for Mexico first and foremost.

Ultimately, fans celebrate the Mexico without rejecting Team USA, and vice versa. Many San Diegans comfortably make this decision as they have ties to both countries.

“I’m from a small town myself, so moving out here and seeing the cultures and how people show out … it’s awesome to see,” Torrez said.

As the tournament continues, and even when it’s over, there will undoubtedly be ongoing conversations about which team deserves San Diego’s support. But the real story is not about which side wins the debate.

The real story is that San Diego is one of the few places where loyalty to both countries can coexist. In a tournament built around national pride, America’s Finest City makes a compelling case for why you can root for "El Tri" and the "Stars and Stripes."

This article was written and produced by students in San Diego State University's World Cup Reporting class.

