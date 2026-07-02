San Diego grassroots soccer groups hope World Cup boosts access to play

Although experts like San Diego State University sports economics professor Wayne McClellan question the World Cup's economic benefits for host cities, the tournament continues to inspire excitement among San Diego's soccer community.

One of those people is Andres Bila, a lifelong soccer fan and player who recently began playing at Harborside Park in Chula Vista, where a public futsal court hosts pickup games.

“Well, it gets you better at soccer and more. It gets everybody in San Diego connected,” Bila said. “Everybody comes to get better. It's fun, it's friendly and it's cool. It's a good place.”

Bila described what field access means to many others who play pickup or street futsal in the San Diego area. Futsal is played on a hard court without walls or boards; it generally consists of five players on each team.

“It means a lot, having a stable place, not just for myself but for everyone here,” said Aintone, a regular at Chicano Park. “It's a really nice sense of community.”

Chicano Park and Harborside Park are among several locations where pickup soccer and futsal are organized. Unlike many organized leagues in San Diego, these are free of charge. This gives players a place to compete while building a strong sense of community.

“It's a lot better access; you don't have to worry about paying. All I have to worry about is buying my shoes, coming and bringing good energy,” said Hallam Chaves, who has been playing street futsal at Chicano Park for the past three years.

Not only is this access important for community building, but also for developing youth players who wish to hone their soccer skills.

Stevie Dunphy, a Notre Dame soccer player, spent his youth practicing at his local park in Carlsbad. He said having a park five minutes from his house helped shape his development as a player.

“Without having Poinsettia Park, you know, five minutes away from my house, there would be a lot of roadblocks that I wouldn't have been able to overcome.”

While community spaces have helped expand opportunities for aspiring players, access to the game is still not equal for all.

Wayne McClellan said one of the biggest challenges is the cost of participation for organized soccer.

“We kind of have a mostly pay-for-play system here in America,” McClellan said. “Not everybody has the resources to put towards something that’s ultimately a want — to go and play sports.”

McClellan made note that these expenses go beyond registration fees, including but not limited to travel, tournaments and time commitments. This can make participation feel challenging.

“Having busy schedules, you know, usually people that are in lower-income categories have to work more,” he said.

Although organized soccer can be expensive, the sport itself remains extremely accessible due to its simplicity and lack of equipment requirements.

“If you just have a ball, which is not a large investment, you can really play anywhere,” he said.

University of San Diego men’s soccer coach Brian Quinn said that many clubs in San Diego offer scholarships or financial assistance to help players participate regardless of background.

Jamie Sanchez / KPBS A futsal player looks on as the ball rolls toward the goal during a weekly pickup match in Barrio Logan on June 2, 2026, in San Diego, Calif.

Across San Diego, he said, clubs have made an effort to reduce the financial barriers that come with soccer, even as demand for fields and organized play continues to trend.

Whether the growth continues may depend on the impact of the 2026 World Cup.

For many grassroots organizations, the question is whether the tournament’s global spotlight can create opportunities for local players.

For Quinn, the answer goes back to 1994.

He said the 1994 World Cup was a major turning point for soccer’s growth in the U.S. It helped pave the way for Major League Soccer, increased investment and expanded youth programs across the country.

“It just exploded since '94,” Quinn said, referencing the growth of soccer and the leagues at all levels in the country.

He believes that the 2026 tournament could follow suit as it is the first time the U.S. has hosted the men’s World Cup in over 30 years. He emphasized that it could be particularly beneficial to a region like San Diego, which he described as one of the strongest soccer markets in the country.

McClellan, however, offered a more cautious perspective. Pointing to research on large sporting events like the World Cup and their long-term economic impact.

“Through economic research, we can say that this is mostly not true," he said. When asked if the tournament typically creates lasting benefits for local communities or their hosting areas.

McClellan said more people may watch soccer because of the ongoing tournament, but that doesn’t automatically mean more fields, programs or resources for local players.

“I think it's come around now that, in most cases, the World Cup is not a net benefit to the country that is hosting, and so we're overlooking how much money gets put into these stadiums (and) what's going to happen in the future,” McClellan said.

Still, both agree that visibility matters.

McClellan said increased exposure to soccer can influence participation, especially among younger audiences who are inspired by watching their favorite players or the best teams compete on the global stage.

Quinn echoed this idea, noting that the U.S. has consistently followed moments when international attention is at an all-time high.

“I think this World Cup this year in 2026 is going to have a similar effect,” he said.

Whether the World Cup leads to new investment or increased access remains to be seen. At places like Harborside Park, Chicano Park and neighborhood fields across San Diego, however, the game’s impact is already evident.

For the players, families and coaches who gather at these parks, access to a place to play means everything.

"A soccer field is more than just a field because it’s a place for dreams, for children to play and enjoy the world’s most popular game,” Quinn said.

