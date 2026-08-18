A 'very strong' El Niño is on the way. Here's how to prepare

With a "potentially very strong" El Niño season on the way, San Diego city leaders and emergency officials urged city residents today to take precautions ahead of possible heavy rains and flooding.

Residents were advised to know the risk of flooding depending on where they live, create an emergency plan and sign up for alerts from official sources.

"El Niño conditions could bring heavier rain to San Diego this winter, and we are taking action now to prepare," Mayor Todd Gloria said. "For months, departments across the city have been working together to prepare our infrastructure, strengthen our emergency response and identify areas vulnerable to flooding. That work will continue throughout the rainy season as we prepare communities across San Diego and focus additional resources where they are needed most.

"We need San Diegans to prepare with us by knowing their flood risk, making an emergency plan and staying informed. Preparing now will help protect our homes, our neighborhoods and each other when the rain comes."

Since the Jan. 22, 2024, floods that devastated swathes of low-lying San Diego, city crews have made efforts to clear stormwater infrastructure which had long been neglected.

In an effort to be on top of this rainy season, San Diego's Office of Emergency Services worked with other regional agencies and the National Weather Service to create an educational campaign, complete with a website providing resources to residents — www.sandiego.gov/elnino.

"In anticipation of a strong El Niño, the greater our collective preparation, the greater our resiliency," Council President Joe LaCava said. "The potential severity of storms could overwhelm even the cleanest channel or infrastructure. The city's proactive planning and comprehensive coordination will aid San Diegans before, during, and after heavy storms. Through education and preparation you can help protect yourself, your family, and your business. Stay informed and take steps now."

In the city of San Diego, 15,000 acres and more than 6,900 structures are located in Federal Emergency Management Agency-designated flood hazard areas. However, flooding can occur outside these flood zones, so property owners and renters were encouraged Tuesday to consider flood insurance. San Diego participates in the National Flood Insurance Program, allowing thousands of eligible local property owners and renters receive access to a 15% discount on flood insurance premiums.

"San Diegans deserve to know their city is doing everything it can to keep them safe before the first heavy storm arrives," said Councilman Sean Elo-Rivera. "The 2024 floods showed us how devastating extreme weather can be for families and neighborhoods. We have a responsibility to prepare now by partnering with community, strengthening our infrastructure, focusing resources where the risks are greatest, and making sure every San Diegan has the information they need to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their homes."

Over the next month, information will be mailed to more than 7,000 properties in high-risk flood areas with guidance on protecting property, understanding flood risk and purchasing flood insurance, a city statement read.

Additionally, the Stormwater Department is continuing work to clean and maintain stormwater infrastructure including channels and storm drains, officials said. In the last fiscal year, crews maintained more than 11 miles of stormwater channels, prioritizing areas impacted by the 2024 floods and other locations known to experience flooding during heavy rains, according to the city.

In some areas, stormwater channels are privately owned. The city will notify around 180 property owners of their responsibilities for cleaning and maintaining these channels.

San Diego also plans to perform maintenance on more than 20 miles of channels in fiscal year 2027, which began in July.

However, even with such preparation, intense rainfall over a short period can overwhelm stormwater systems and cause flooding. Residents should remain alert during storms and never attempt to drive or walk through flooded areas, according to the city.

"For months, our office has been working closely with city departments and regional partners to plan and prepare for this El Niño weather event," said Assistant Fire Chief Rob Rezende, who oversees the Office of Emergency Services. "We remain focused on coordinating all available resources to weather this storm season. Residents also need to take steps to stay ready. We urge everyone to understand the hazards in their neighborhoods, create a personal or family emergency plan, build an emergency go-kit, know where to find verified information from public safety officials, and sign up for emergency alerts at AlertSanDiego.org. For the latest information and resources, go to our El Niño website. Stay ready San Diego, preparedness is everyone's responsibility."

Emergency officials encouraged San Diegans to:

