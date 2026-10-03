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Arts & Culture

Wave FC clinch playoff spot

By Phuoc Nguyen
Published October 3, 2026 at 12:46 PM PDT
Soccer fans watch an NWSL match featuring San Diego Wave FC at Snapdragon Stadium.
Bennett Lacy
FILE: Soccer fans watch an NWSL match featuring San Diego Wave FC at Snapdragon Stadium.

Lia Godrey and Gia Corley scored to give the Wave (16-8-3) a 2-1 win over Orlando. With the victory, the Wave became the second NWSL team to clinch a playoff berth.
Off a throw-in, San Diego forward Trinity Byars collected the ball and found Godfrey for the opening goal in the fourth minute. Corley finished off the rebound in the 22nd minute to double the lead.

Wave defender Kennedy Wesley fouled Barbra Banda in the box. The Pride forward converted the penalty kick to narrow the gap to 2-1.

The Pride (10-14-3) have dropped consecutive games at home.

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The Wave joins Gotham FC as the first two teams to clinch playoff berths.

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