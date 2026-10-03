Wave FC clinch playoff spot

Lia Godrey and Gia Corley scored to give the Wave (16-8-3) a 2-1 win over Orlando. With the victory, the Wave became the second NWSL team to clinch a playoff berth.

Off a throw-in, San Diego forward Trinity Byars collected the ball and found Godfrey for the opening goal in the fourth minute. Corley finished off the rebound in the 22nd minute to double the lead.

Wave defender Kennedy Wesley fouled Barbra Banda in the box. The Pride forward converted the penalty kick to narrow the gap to 2-1.

The Pride (10-14-3) have dropped consecutive games at home.

The Wave joins Gotham FC as the first two teams to clinch playoff berths.