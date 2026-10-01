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Proposition 42: Ban new taxes on personal property

By Calmatters staff
Published October 1, 2026 at 1:47 PM PDT
Updated October 1, 2026 at 1:47 PM PDT

This explainer was originally published by our news partners CalMatters. Be prepared for California’s primary: Sign up for CalMatters' free election newsletter and be the first to know when they update the CalMatters 2026 Voter Guide with information on key races.

What does California Proposition 42 do?

Proposition 42 would make it much harder to create a wealth tax in California by prohibiting new taxes on the mere ownership of assets such as investment accounts, business interests and personal property — assets that are typically only taxed when they are sold or generate income. Like Proposition 41, which also attempts to block Proposition 40 (a wealth tax on billionaires), Proposition 42 would nullify Proposition 40 if it receives more votes, even if the billionaire tax also passes. It was placed on the ballot by opponents of the proposed billionaire tax.

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What do supporters and opponents say?

Supporters

The measure’s ultra-wealthy backers say California should not tax people for merely owning or controlling retirement accounts, financial portfolios, or valuable personal possessions like art. They want to prevent taxes on unrealized gains — paper wealth that hasn’t been sold or generated taxable revenue — warning that pensions and retirement accounts could one day be taxed on their future value.

Opponents

The chief opponent is SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West, which is the sponsor of Prop. 40. The union argues that Prop. 42 is designed to trick voters into making it impossible to apply a wealth tax to billionaires. Prop. 42 isn’t about preventing new taxes on everyday people, the union says; instead, it’s a way for billionaires to avoid paying a one-time tax on their huge wealth.

Ballot text

PROHIBITS NEW STATE PERSONAL PROPERTY TAXES AND CERTAIN RETROACTIVE STATE TAXES. INITIATIVE CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT. Prohibits any new state tax (1) imposed on the ownership of personal property (all things people own other than real estate), or (2) that applies retroactively based on taxpayer’s past activities. Nullifies taxes enacted after January 1, 2026 that conflict with this measure. Fiscal Impact: Possibility that tax revenues will not go up as much in the future.

Source: California Secretary of State

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Politics Politics, Democracy and Elections News
A gradient of colors going from blue to red with the KPBS Voter Hub logo overlayed.
Are you ready to vote?
California’s 2026 midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide and results on election day.
Explore →

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