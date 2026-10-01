Measure Q: Harris Annex special road upkeep tax

The big picture
The measure asks residents in Rancho Santa Fe’s Harris Annex community to consider a special tax that would provide long-term funding to maintain legacy private roads in the county’s Permanent Road Division program. Current funding isn’t close to supporting needed repairs and ongoing upkeep, according to a county report. The special tax replaces an existing assessment, and would be adjustable based on regional building costs. The measure needs two-third support to pass.
What a 'Yes' means
Replaces an existing assessment with a new, larger special tax to pay for road upkeep.
What a 'No' means
Maintains an existing assessment and does not collect extra funding for road upkeep.
Ballot language
“Shall the County of San Diego, beginning Fiscal Year 2027-28 and annually thereafter, levy a special tax of up to $1,000 per developed / $375 per undeveloped parcel within Permanent Road Division No. 1000, Zone No. 9B – Harris Annex, replacing the existing assessment? The tax may be adjusted by up to 5% annually based on the Los Angeles Construction Cost Index or a comparable Southern California index and remain until modified or dissolved by law.”
Who supports and opposes it?
Supporters
- N/A
Opponents
- Reform California
- The Republican Party of San Diego County