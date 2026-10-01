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Measure T: Pala Mesa road upkeep special tax

By Emmy Burrus / Gloria Penner Fellow,  Kevin Trevellyan / Public Matters Reporter
Contributors: Karina Montes Pate / Digital News Student Assistant
Published October 1, 2026 at 11:55 AM PDT
Updated October 1, 2026 at 11:55 AM PDT

The big picture

The measure asks residents in Fallbrook’s Pala Mesa Zone A community to consider a special tax that would provide more long-term funding to maintain legacy private roads in the county’s Permanent Road Division program. Current funding isn’t close to supporting needed repairs and ongoing upkeep, according to a county report. The special tax replaces an existing assessment, and would be adjustable based on regional building costs. The measure needs two-third support to pass.

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What a 'Yes' means

Replaces an existing assessment with a new, larger special tax to pay for road upkeep.

What a 'No' means

Maintains an existing assessment and does not collect extra funding for road upkeep.

Ballot language

“Shall the County of San Diego, beginning Fiscal Year 2027-28 and annually thereafter, levy a special tax of up to $1,786.00 per developed / $893.00 per undeveloped parcel within Permanent Road Division No. 1000, Zone No. 13A – Pala Mesa Zone A, replacing the existing assessment? The tax may be adjusted by up to 5% annually based on the Los Angeles Construction Cost Index or a comparable Southern California index and remain until modified or dissolved by law.”

Who supports and opposes it?

Supporters

  • San Diego Democratic Party

Opponents

  • Reform California
  • The Republican Party of San Diego County

Tags

Politics Politics, Democracy and Elections News
Emmy Burrus
Emmy Burrus is the Gloria Penner Fellow at KPBS. In this role she honors the legacy of political correspondent, Gloria Penner, as a member of the Public Matters team. Emmy’s reporting covers topics related to civic engagement and local politics.
See stories by Emmy Burrus
Kevin Trevellyan
Kevin Trevellyan covers politics, governance and civic engagement for KPBS. He moved back home to San Diego after working as an editor in Vermont. Kevin has also reported on the Montana statehouse and local government in eastern Idaho.
See stories by Kevin Trevellyan
A gradient of colors going from blue to red with the KPBS Voter Hub logo overlayed.
Are you ready to vote?
California’s 2026 midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide and results on election day.
Explore →

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