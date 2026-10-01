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Meet the candidates for the El Cajon mayoral primary race

By Elaine Alfaro / East County Reporter
Published October 1, 2026 at 1:33 PM PDT
Updated October 1, 2026 at 2:10 PM PDT

What does the El Cajon mayor do?

The Mayor of El Cajon is the presiding officer of the city council and also represents the city on ceremonial occasions. The mayor votes on agenda items as a member of the council. The mayor can debate and introduce motions and ensures observance of proper decorum in council procedures.

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How much does the El Cajon mayor get paid?

According to the city's code of ordinances, the mayor is paid a salary of $3,380 per month.

Meet the candidates

El Cajon mayoral candidate Alexander Kraft poses in this undated photo.
Courtesy of Alexander Kraft
El Cajon mayoral candidate Alexander Kraft poses in this undated photo.

Alexander Kraft

  • Party: Peace and Freedom
  • Professional background: Alexander Kraft said he worked in retail, technology and education. He’s currently a clerical employee for the County of San Diego and involved in political and labor organizing. He says he holds elected office in his union, and he’s a delegate to the San Diego Imperial County Labor Council
  • Top three priorities:
    • Reducing housing costs: Kraft believes the way to reduce housing costs is through direct municipal investment in housing. He said he would make it a priority for the city to create and provide low-cost housing stock and put downward economic pressure on housing costs throughout the city with direct investment in housing. He sees this as a way for the city  to generate revenue that isn't based on taxes. He also would like to require a tax for “big billionaire” out-of-town landlords who own more than 50 units in the city. He would like to use the money generated from that tax as seed money for municipal investment in housing. 
    • Increasing wages and employment opportunity: Regarding wages, Kraft said one of his priorities would be to institute a city minimum wage that matches San Diego's so that El Cajon is competitive in the local job market. He also expressed interest in pushing for a national $30 minimum wage. He also would want to prioritize creating project labor agreements and prevailing wage requirements for city projects. He wants to invest in local infrastructure, including the redevelopment of Parkway Plaza, to bring short-term job growth while the projects are underway, and long-term growth by creating a revitalized shopping district. “Under my leadership, City Hall will be a partner to workers who want to unionize, offer tax and fee incentives to employers who pay their workers a thriving wage, and create an Office of Labor Standards to proactively investigate and enforce labor laws,” Kraft said.
    • ICE activity and immigrant protections: Kraft intends to audit and stop any police collaboration with ICE. Kraft said on day one he would repeal El Cajon’s controversial ICE resolution (see below), and replace it with one directing the police to protect everyone in El Cajon’s community, regardless of race/ethnicity, where they're from or how long they've been in El Cajon. “El Cajon is proud of its small-town history and its small-town values … like hospitality, generosity, loving thy neighbor,” Kraft said. “We are a community of immigrants and refugees in 2026. We are a community of color. We are a community that values our safety and our security, and we want our neighbors to be able to go to work, go to school, go to their places of worship and walk down the street without getting a bag thrown over their head, dragged into the back of an unmarked van and taken off to some concentration camp somewhere.”

Bill Wells, a candidate to represent the 50th District in the House of Representatives, is pictured in this undated photo.
Courtesy of Bill Wells
Bill Wells, a candidate to represent the 50th District in the House of Representatives, is pictured in this undated photo.

Bill Wells

  • Party: Registered Republican
  • Professional background: Bill Wells has been the mayor of El Cajon since 2013. His website says he worked in healthcare, has a doctorate in clinical psychology and is a former emergency room nurse.
  • Top three priorities:
    Wells did not reply to KPBS’ interview request. The following information came from Wells’ campaign website.

    • Stopping taxes: Wells acknowledged the impact of rising living costs and critiqued how much the public pays in state and county taxes. He advocates for “Not one more tax on the backs of El Cajon families.”
    • Homelessness: Wells sees accountability and treatment as the way to address homelessness. He said he’s fought the County to stop housing people experiencing homelessness in El Cajon's motels without warning. He’s advocating for mandated mental health and addiction treatment, transitional housing and family reunification. 
    • Supporting police and first responders: Wells said he will fight to hire more officers, support first responders and make sure El Cajon stays a place where families feel safe on their own streets. He advocates for fully funding the police. 

The issues

Throughout San Diego County, communities are dealing with soaring living costs, including El Cajon. The city has been impacted by rising housing costs and community members have grappled with homelessness. KPBS reached out to the candidates to learn more about their thoughts on housing development and homelessness.

  • Wells did not respond to KPBS’ interview requests. However, he indicated on his website that homelessness should be addressed through mandated mental health and addiction treatment, transitional housing and family reunification.
  • Kraft sees homelessness as a multi-faceted issue but said housing is one of the most critical elements. He would want to get housing costs down and bring wages up. Kraft wants to guarantee affordable housing by direct municipal investment. He said he would make it a priority for the city to create and provide low-cost housing stock and put downward economic pressure on housing costs throughout the city with direct investment in housing. 

Campaign finances

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Politics Politics, Democracy and Elections News
Elaine Alfaro
Elaine Alfaro is a reporter at KPBS and part of the California Local News Fellowship program. She primarily covers San Diego's East County and specializes in investigative and accountability journalism.
See stories by Elaine Alfaro
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Are you ready to vote?
California’s 2026 midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide and results on election day.
Explore →

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