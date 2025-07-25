Give Now
Dan Richard (left) and Carmen Estrada (right), cosplaying Superman and Superwoman, take a photo with Clark Pagauan on July 25, 2025.

Comic-Con cosplayers do Superman justice

It's a bird, it's a plane — it's a full gallery of Superman cosplay at Comic-Con 2025. From classic looks to creative twists, these fans showed up in style.

Dan Richard (left) and Carmen Estrada (right), cosplaying Superman and Superwoman, pose with Clark Pagauan at Comic-Con on July 25, 2025.  (Carolyne Corelis / KPBS)
A cosplaying trifecta of superheroes (Wonder Woman, Batman and Superman) gather for a photo on July 24, 2025.
A cosplaying trifecta of superheroes — Wonder Woman, Batman and Superman — gather for a photo at Comic-Con on July 24, 2025.  (Carlos Castillo / KPBS)
This Superman cosplayer spoke with reporter Alexander Nguyen on July 24, 2025.
A Superman cosplayer speaks with KPBS reporter Alexander Nguyen at Comic-Con on July 24, 2025.   (Carlos Castillo / KPBS)
Artists' Alley at Comic-Con is space for artists and creators to promote and sell their work and meet their fans. A cosplayer Photo taken on July 23, 2025.
A cosplayer strikes the classic Superman pose in Comic-Con's Artists' Alley, a space where creators promote their work and connect with fans. Photo taken July 23, 2025.   (Beth Accomando / KPBS)
This Superman cosplayer added his own touch to the costume, donning a Mexican sombrero. Photo taken July 25, 2025.
A Superman cosplayer adds a personal twist to the costume with a Mexican sombrero. Photo taken July 25, 2025 at Comic-Con.   (Carlos Castillo / KPBS)
Alvaro Munoz cosplays as Eradicator from the Superman comics on July 24, 2025.
Alvaro Munoz cosplays as Eradicator from the "Superman" comics at Comic-Con on July 24, 2025.  (Carlos Castillo / KPBS)
