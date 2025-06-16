Playtime highlights: D&D and pinball at Comic-Con 2024
From dungeon masters to flashing pinball machines, these moments from Comic-Con 2024 show fans fully immersed in their favorite forms of in-person play.
From the left, dungeon master Chris Peters runs a session of Dungeons & Dragons with players Cody Bashaar and Cat Cooper at San Diego Comic-Con on July 26, 2024. (Leslie Gonzalez)
From the left, dungeon master Scott Gellerman plays Dungeons & Dragons with players Madeleine, JP and Joe Jungers on July 26, 2024, at Comic-Con. (Leslie Gonzalez)
Dice for tabletop roleplaying games, including Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: the Gathering, are displayed on July 27, 2024, at San Diego Comic-Con. (Brenden Tuccinardi)
Attendee Jennifer West plays pinball inside the Pacific Ballroom at the Marriott Marquis in on July 26, 2024. (Leslie Gonzalez)
Comic-Con attendees play pinball at the arcade pop-up in the Marriott Marquis on July 26, 2024. (Leslie Gonzalez )
