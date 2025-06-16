Give Now
Playtime highlights: D&D and pinball at Comic-Con 2024

From dungeon masters to flashing pinball machines, these moments from Comic-Con 2024 show fans fully immersed in their favorite forms of in-person play.

From the left, dungeon master Chris Peters runs a TRPG session of Dungeons and Dragons with players Cody Bashaar and Cat Cooper on July 26, 2024.
From the left, dungeon master Chris Peters runs a session of Dungeons & Dragons with players Cody Bashaar and Cat Cooper at San Diego Comic-Con on July 26, 2024.  (Leslie Gonzalez)
From the left: Dungeon master Scott Gellerman plays Dungeons and Dragons with players Madeleine, JP and Joe Jungers on July 26, 2024 at Comic-Con.
From the left, dungeon master Scott Gellerman plays Dungeons & Dragons with players Madeleine, JP and Joe Jungers on July 26, 2024, at Comic-Con.   (Leslie Gonzalez)
Dice for table-top roleplaying games, like Dungeons &amp; Dragons or Magic the Gathering, displayed at San Diego Comic-Con, July 27, 2024.
Dice for tabletop roleplaying games, including Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: the Gathering, are displayed on July 27, 2024, at San Diego Comic-Con.  (Brenden Tuccinardi)
Attendee Jennifer West plays pinball at the Marriott Marquis in the Pacific Ballroom on July 26, 2024.
Attendee Jennifer West plays pinball inside the Pacific Ballroom at the Marriott Marquis in on July 26, 2024.  (Leslie Gonzalez)
Comic-Con attendees play pinball at the pinball arcade popup at the Marriott Marquis on July 26, 2024.
Comic-Con attendees play pinball at the arcade pop-up in the Marriott Marquis on July 26, 2024.   (Leslie Gonzalez )
