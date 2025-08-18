Stephanie: Yo, what's up, everyone? You're listening to Embrace el Valle, the podcast where we show some love to the 760.

Manuel: We are just a group of teens out here in the Imperial Valley. I'm Manuel, I'm Stephanie, and I'm Jennsia.

Jennesia: Yeah, and we are finding cool stuff to do and proving there's way more to this place than just heat and dust—

Manuel: from county fairs to off-roading in the dunes, and all the low-key spots. We're talking about everything that makes the Valley fun.

Stephanie: So if you've ever said, “There’s nothing to do here,” stick around because we’re about to change your mind.All: Let’s embrace it.

J: Whether you grew up here or you're new to the area, you're going to find something to connect with. We're talking about stuff we actually do, places we actually go, and the culture we live every day.

M: Take the Imperial County Fair, for example—it hits every spring and brings the whole Valley out. We’re talking about rides, funnel cake life, concerts, petting zoos, rodeos—the whole deal.S: It's like our own Coachella mixed with a country vibe. You can just walk through livestock barns one second and then be screaming on The Zipper the next.J: And it's not just about fun—it’s a tradition. People come back every year. Some even enter contests or bring their animals to show. It's like the community’s big reunion.M: And when the fair isn’t in town, people head to the dunes. Glamis is legendary out here. You’ve got huge sand dunes where people ride ATVs, dirt bikes, side-by-sides—it’s adrenaline and a good time.

S: Light up a bonfire and just hang out with your people. It's our version of beach days.J : Then there’s Fiesta del Sol. This one's all about cultura—food trucks, live bands, folklórico dancers, car shows. It brings together the Mexican-American culture that’s so strong in the Valley.

M: You see families, teens, kids—everybody out there celebrating, eating, dancing, listening to us, and just having a good time. It’s like a party and a community showcase all in one.S: And let’s not forget Mexicali. I mean, we’re literally right by the border. Crossing over is like stepping into a whole different world.J: For real. You’ve got next-level tacos, street vendors, fancy cafés for cool coffee or late-night snacks—Mexicali’s got you. Plus, the culture there feels familiar but different enough to feel like an adventure.M: And that’s what Embrace el Valle is about—finding the good stuff that makes this place feel alive. Not just for us, but for anyone listening who wants to see the Valley in a new light.S: So stick with us. Let’s show why the Imperial Valley’s got way more going on than you think.

BREAK

S: Alright, let’s kick this off with one of our absolute favorite events—the Mid-Winter Fair. If you’re from Imperial Valley, you already know how big of a deal this is. It’s been around forever—like early 1900s forever—and it’s still one of the biggest events we look forward to every year.M: It’s so popular that schools literally cancel classes on opening day because everyone’s already planning to skip anyway. I mean, come on, we only get 10 days to pack in the fun—and there’s a lot.

J: The rides are the kind that you want to get back on right after you get off.S: And then there are the big events. Like last year, we had a whole Beatles tribute in the exhibit building—super cool stuff. And let’s not even get started on the food: corn dogs, funnel cakes, pretzels, hot dogs. I always show up super hungry and then instantly get hit by the smell of kettle corn—you have to get it. It’s like a tradition.M: And of course, we always take family pictures, then head straight to the back where all the rides are. After that, we usually end up checking out the barns with all the animals. It’s just nonstop fun from the moment you walk in.S:Those are only some of the memories being made at the fair—but there are other memories being made here, and we were able to capture some of them.

Fair crowd sounds and brief interviews . . .

M: And now we’re coming up on La Plaza. I love how much culture is there. There’s art—there’s artwork in there. Arts and crafts too, I think. Yeah, this year there was art and also...Also a pig!S: Oh, yeah!

S: In addition to the Mid-Winter Fair, we have Fiesta del Sol, across the border in Mexicali. It’s a fun fill multicultural event with lots of fun, food, and culture that differs from the Mid-Winter Fair and brings lots of people together.

Cruz: There’s also a lot more stuff there, more games, more rides.

Isabella: It’s a little more dangerous. So go on the rides at your own risk.

Stephanie: So what about Fiesta del Sol is different from the Mid-Winter Fair?Cruz: It's like completely different. What I noticed is the haunted house—they’re real people going up to you, touching you, and they go all out trying to scare you. And another thing is the games—you’re part of the game. You’re not just throwing a ball trying to make it in a hole. It’s way different—the vibes, everything.Isabella: I would say the food. There’s a bigger variety and it’s cheaper. And I’d say it has more flavor, because it's literally coming from Hispanic people. That’s what makes it really good. Way more options, and cheaper—and worth it.Stephany: Would you say the vibe is different?Cruz: Yeah, for sure. The vibe is different. The people there, they seem happier, more excited, more alive.There’s more culture there.Carlos: Yeah, the vibe is just different. Like, they have no filter.All: Oh, that was good!Carlos No, but really—they’re more real. How do you say... they’re not as sensitive.Cruz: Also, because it’s Fiesta del Sol, you’ll see people walking around dressed up and you can take pictures. I like that.

Carlos: There’s also performers and way more stuff to do. One of my favorite things is the Oaxacan Flyers. It’s a couple of guys who climb this tall pole and then swing off it from their feet, tied by ropes. They have music playing. It’s super dangerous but really exciting and fun. Always worth catching.Cruz: There are even celebrities that come down. That’s why people really want to go to Fiesta del Sol. There are concerts and all that—it’s a big deal.

Stephanie: So do you guys prefer Fiesta del Sol over the Mid-Winter Fair?Cruz: Oh, that depends.Isabella: Yeah, they’re both good, but it really depends.The rides at the Mid-Winter Fair are way more entertaining—probably because they’re more expensive, so they’re better quality overall.Carlos: But it depends who you’re with. You can have a blast either way.

Jennesia: Fiesta del Sol is always a lot of fun, but it’s only for a couple of weeks in the fall. A lot of our friends go to Mexico for much more than just that.

Stephanie: How often do you guys go to Mexicali?

Isabella: It depends. Lately, I haven’t visited Mexico that often.But I usually go on the weekends—like every other weekend. I go to visit my family, especially on my mom’s side. Most of my family lives over there. Yeah, I like going for the shopping aspect too. The businesses over there are bigger, especially for getting your nails or hair done.

Stephanie: So would you say that stuff gets done better over there? Is it cheaper, or is the quality better?

Isabella: I’d say it’s way cheaper, but also the quality is different. They have way more nail businesses, and they’re all different types—some are very modern and classy.I usually go to those. I feel like they always do the designs I ask for, and they actually listen to what I want. That’s what I like. They know what their customers are looking for—it feels more like a big business over there.

Stephanie: So do you guys watch any sports over there?

Carlos: Yeah! Watching sports like baseball and basketball is cool over there. Not only professional sports—there are also lots of amateur games you can go watch.

Isabella: I’ve been to an Águilas game with my family. It was super entertaining—especially the food and the crowd. I’ve only been to one Soles basketball game, but it was really fun. I think basketball over there and baseball feel way different, but they’re both exciting. And yeah, Águilas games have way more food variety than Soles games for sure.

Cruz: I haven’t been to a baseball game, but I have been to the boxing matches over there—and those are way more fun than in the U.S. People get way more into it. You can tell the boxers have more passion, and they put on a bigger show.Stephanie: I’ve seen that too. You can feel the energy—it’s like the players are hungry. They want to play. They want to ball out.

Carlos: The wrestling matches are like that too. They’re super passionate, and it’s definitely a show.Voice from the back: Is it like Nacho Libre or more like WWE?Cruz: It’s a show. Just like WWE. They fight, but they also try to get the crowd involved. They always come out with cool characters and masks and everything.

Carlos: Yeah, they always try to incorporate the audience into the show—sometimes bringing people into the ring or walking around the seating area hyping people up.

Jennesia: Have you guys been to the circus?

Isabella: Yeah, the most recent one—I forgot the name—but it was super fun. They do a lot of shows in one event, and there's food and everything.I used to go mostly when I was little. I remember going twice, and it was exciting. They also do dangerous things like acrobatics, fire tricks...Carlos:Oh, yeah. I remember when I was little, I saw animals like elephants and tigers.

BREAK

Stephanie: In addition to the family, food, and entertainment, Mexicali is often the preferred choice for quinceañeras. There are way more venues to choose from, and the traditions run deeper.

Stephanie: We’re here with Allison. So what made you decide to have your quince in Mexicali instead of the Imperial Valley?

Allison: I think it was better because there were more options. Here, quinces aren’t really much of a tradition, so the places are small and there isn’t that much space. In Mexicali, they have a lot of options. Also, it’s way bigger and most of my family lives over there.

Stephanie: When did you start planning for your quince?

Allison: I started planning for my quince when I turned 14. We started looking for places and figuring out what theme I wanted and all that.

Stephanie: Would you say it was fairly cheap for everything, or was it kind of the same as planning it here?

Allison: I feel like it was kind of the same. We also checked out places here and over there. Some were actually more expensive than the ones here.

Manuel: So what was the theme of your quince? Like, what color?

Allison: Dark purple.

Jennesia: And why did you pick purple? Was it your favorite color?

Allison: Yeah, purple’s my favorite color. At first, I wanted black because I had my hair purple and I didn’t want it to be too much. But then I dyed my hair black and ended up having a purple quince.

Jennesia: And for the decorations, was there a specific style you wanted?

Allison: It was purple with silver. I had flowers and butterflies—kind of a soft, elegant vibe.

Stephanie: Was there anything you could only get by doing your quince over there and not here?

Allison: Maybe being able to end the party way later. Over here, there’s usually a curfew, and it always ends by midnight.

Manuel: How long did your quince last? I know they take a while to plan and they go on for a long time. I remember the last quince I went to lasted all night—it started at 7 and ended at 2 a.m.

Allison: Mine was pretty long too. I was actually two hours late to my own party because I was getting ready, so I got there at 9. But yeah, it was a long night.

Stephanie: Were a lot of your friends from here able to go?

Allison: Yeah, a lot of them went. There were maybe like 20 of them.

Stephanie: So it wasn’t that hard for your family to cross the border and make it to the event?

Allison: No, only on my dad’s side because they live kind of far. But most of my family was there.

Manuel: So you got to see all your family at the quince?

Allison: Yeah, it was nice.

Stephanie: Would you say there were traditions that felt different from quinces over here?

Allison: Yeah, I feel like it’s different in a lot of ways—like how the people are, and how the people who work there treat you. Over here, a lot of the time it feels kind of stiff. Everyone’s just sitting down and not much is going on.Manuel: But at your quince, everyone was everywhere.Stephanie: I remember that! I went with Melissa, and most of the time we couldn’t find you because you were walking around with your friends.Allison: Yeah, I didn’t want to just sit there. I was walking around saying hi to everyone and trying to enjoy it.

Stephanie: Did you get your makeup and nails done in Mexicali or over here?

Allison: My nails I got done here, but my makeup and hair I got done over there.

Manuel: How big was the venue?

Allison: It was big. It had two floors and there was a lot of space.

Stephanie: Did you have those photo booths some quinces have?

Allison: Yeah, I did.

Jennesia: What was your favorite quinceañera memory?

Allison: Dancing with my friends, taking pictures, and just enjoying being with everyone.

Manuel: Another big thing we love in the Valley is off-roading. There are several world-class dunes that thousands of people enjoy every year.

Cruz: Alright, when I was younger, I didn’t think the dunes would have such a big impact on my life—but now they have. There was this one time when I was a little kid with my uncles. I didn’t know much about what the dunes were, but I’m glad they introduced them to me. We went riding, and it’s something I’ll never forget. Spending time with them created some good memories—it was a big deal.

Lukan: I remember the first time I went to the dunes—it was with my dad. He took his ‘86 Toyota Hilux, and I got to race on a flat surface. I was probably nine years old. It was scary at first, but he was with me, teaching me how to shift and everything. Then we moved up to the actual dunes. It was scary because if you let off the gas, you’re going to sink into the dirt.

Carlos: My first experience was with my dad too—he had a YFZ 450. I was like four or five years old. I learned how to ride it just a little bit, but it was way too powerful for me at that age.

Lukan: It doesn’t always have to be Glamis. We’ve got some pretty cool dunes if you want to keep it more chill. Right over by Heber, there are smaller dunes. And if you want something bigger and more spacious, take it out to Superstition over by Seeley. Or if you want to go a little farther, head out to Buttercup or even down to Yuma. But no matter where you go, the environment’s always cool. The perks are camping, being out there with your fam, enjoying that family time. And of course, creating memories and meeting new people.

The best part is, we can take advantage of it as much as we want. We don’t have to build some $250,000 sand car. We can go out there with whatever we have and still have fun. Just throw something on the grill, take the family, and make those memories. We’re lucky—it’s all right here. Most people have to drive hours to get here, but for us, it’s less than an hour away. Even Yuma is under an hour.

Carlos: We really need to take advantage of that more.There’s nothing like being with your family, being with your friends, and just enjoying the moment—ripping through the dunes. We really love what we do. This is what I live for. It’s what I love. It’s what me and my friends love. My family loves it too. This is what we have, and it’s all we need. It’s like my therapy, honestly.Hearing the engine roaring, going through the whoops, going crazy with that adrenaline—it changes your mindset a lot.

Jennesia: As you just heard, there's more to the Valley than just heat and dust.Manuel: We know how to have fun and enjoy what’s here—despite the heat. And it’s really not that dustyStephanie:... at least not in the winter! Whether you like being out in crowds or just chilling, it's easy to

All: Embrace el Valle!

