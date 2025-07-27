Squads assemble: The best group cosplay from Comic-Con 2025
From pirate princesses to superhero teams, these Comic-Con cosplayers prove that fandom is even more fun with friends. Check out some of the most creative and coordinated group looks spotted around the convention center and Gaslamp Quarter.
A group of cosplayers pose as characters from "The Princess Bride" in the Gaslamp Quarter during Comic-Con on July 26, 2025. (Leslie Gonzalez / KPBS)
Daniel Fugett (left), Marley Wisby, Micheala Whatnall and E. Southern (right) cosplay as characters from the animated series "Over the Garden Wall" at Comic-Con on July 25, 2025. (Carolyne Corelis / KPBS)
Friends and co-workers ride the Green Line trolley to Comic-Con dressed as pirate-themed Disney princesses on July 24, 2025. From left to right: Marla as Aurora, Alexis as Elena of Avalor, Riley as Merida, Iora as Tiana, Shelby as Elsa, Taylor as Jasmine, Abigail as Ariel and Emmy as Cinderella. (Chrissy Nguyen / KPBS)
A trio of cosplayers channels the 1983 sci-fi series "V," dressed as alien Visitors at Comic-Con on July 26, 2025. (Beth Accomando / KPBS)
Cosplayers dress as HUNTR/X, the K-pop trio from Netflix's "K-Pop Demon Hunters," at Comic-Con on July 26, 2025. The group (Chrissy Nguyen / KPBS)
These first-time Comic-Con attendees say they began planning their coordinated "Fantastic Four" cosplay a year ago. Their costumes come just after the release of "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," now playing in theaters. (Chrissy Nguyen / KPBS)
Comic-Con attendees dressed as the Power Puff Girls and Professor X strike a pose in front of the San Diego Convention Center during Comic-Con on July 26, 2025. (Leslie Gonzalez / KPBS)
Comic-Con attendees dressed as Disney-inspired pirates pose in the Sail Pavilion at the San Diego Convention Center during Comic-Con on July 25, 2025. (Leslie Gonzalez / KPBS)
Comic-Con attendees pose as characters from the film "Wicked" at the San Diego Convention Center during Comic-Con on July 26, 2025. (Leslie Gonzalez / KPBS)
Comic-Con attendees dressed as characters from "Jurassic Park" smile while holding "Lord of the Rings" merchandise at Comic-Con on July 26, 2025. (Leslie Gonzalez / KPBS)
Kat Baxter, Jason Baxter and Andrea Steele cosplay as Tonks, Lupin and Mad-Eye Moody from "Harry Potter" beneath the Gaslamp Quarter sign at Comic-Con on July 25, 2025. (Chrissy Nguyen / KPBS)
