Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

A group of cosplayers pose as cast members from "The Princess Bride" in the Gaslamp Quarter on July 26, 2025.

Squads assemble: The best group cosplay from Comic-Con 2025

From pirate princesses to superhero teams, these Comic-Con cosplayers prove that fandom is even more fun with friends. Check out some of the most creative and coordinated group looks spotted around the convention center and Gaslamp Quarter.

A group of cosplayers pose as cast members from "The Princess Bride" in the Gaslamp Quarter on July 26, 2025.
A group of cosplayers pose as characters from "The Princess Bride" in the Gaslamp Quarter during Comic-Con on July 26, 2025.  (Leslie Gonzalez / KPBS)
Daniel Fugett (left), Marley Wisby, Micheala Whatnall and E Southern (right) cosplay as characters from the show "Beyond the Garden Wall" on July 25, 2025.
Daniel Fugett (left), Marley Wisby, Micheala Whatnall and E. Southern (right) cosplay as characters from the animated series "Over the Garden Wall" at Comic-Con on July 25, 2025.  (Carolyne Corelis / KPBS)
Friends and co-workers ride the Green Line trolley to Comic-Con dressed as pirate-themed Disney princesses on July 24, 2025. From left to right: Marla as Aurora, Alexis as Elena of Avalor, Riley as Merida, Iora as Tiana, Shelby as Elsa, Taylor as Jasmine, Abigail as Ariel and Emmy as Cinderella.
Friends and co-workers ride the Green Line trolley to Comic-Con dressed as pirate-themed Disney princesses on July 24, 2025. From left to right: Marla as Aurora, Alexis as Elena of Avalor, Riley as Merida, Iora as Tiana, Shelby as Elsa, Taylor as Jasmine, Abigail as Ariel and Emmy as Cinderella.  (Chrissy Nguyen / KPBS)
A trio of cosplayers channels the 1983 sci-fi series "V," dressed as alien Visitors at Comic-Con on July 26, 2025.
A trio of cosplayers channels the 1983 sci-fi series "V," dressed as alien Visitors at Comic-Con on July 26, 2025.   (Beth Accomando / KPBS)
Cosplayers dress as HUNTR/X, the K-pop trio from Netflix's "K-Pop Demon Hunters," at Comic-Con on July 26, 2025. The group — Mira, Rumi and Zoey — double as demon hunters in secret.
Cosplayers dress as HUNTR/X, the K-pop trio from Netflix's "K-Pop Demon Hunters," at Comic-Con on July 26, 2025. The group  (Chrissy Nguyen / KPBS)
These four cosplayers say they planned out this coordinated Fantastic Four look a year ago. Their cosplay comes on the heels of the premiere of "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" which is in theaters now.
These first-time Comic-Con attendees say they began planning their coordinated "Fantastic Four" cosplay a year ago. Their costumes come just after the release of "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," now playing in theaters.  (Chrissy Nguyen / KPBS)
Comic-Con attendees dressed as the Power Puff Girls and Professor X strike a pose in front of the San Diego Convention Center on July 26, 2025.
Comic-Con attendees dressed as the Power Puff Girls and Professor X strike a pose in front of the San Diego Convention Center during Comic-Con on July 26, 2025.  (Leslie Gonzalez / KPBS)
Comic-Con attendees dressed as Disney-inspired pirates pose in Sail Pavilion at the San Diego Convention Center on July 25, 2025.
Comic-Con attendees dressed as Disney-inspired pirates pose in the Sail Pavilion at the San Diego Convention Center during Comic-Con on July 25, 2025.  (Leslie Gonzalez / KPBS)
Comic-Con attendees pose as cast members from the film "Wicked" at the San Diego Convention Center on July 26, 2025.
Comic-Con attendees pose as characters from the film "Wicked" at the San Diego Convention Center during Comic-Con on July 26, 2025.  (Leslie Gonzalez / KPBS)
Comic-Con attendees dressed as cast members from "Jurassic Park" smile with "Lord of the Rings" swag at the San Diego Convention Center on July 26, 2025.
Comic-Con attendees dressed as characters from "Jurassic Park" smile while holding "Lord of the Rings" merchandise at Comic-Con on July 26, 2025.  (Leslie Gonzalez / KPBS)
Kat Baxter, Jason Baxter and Andrea Steele cosplay as Tonks, Lupin and Mad-Eye Moody from "Harry Potter" beneath the Gaslamp Quarter sign at Comic-Con on July 25, 2025.
Kat Baxter, Jason Baxter and Andrea Steele cosplay as Tonks, Lupin and Mad-Eye Moody from "Harry Potter" beneath the Gaslamp Quarter sign at Comic-Con on July 25, 2025.  (Chrissy Nguyen / KPBS)
1/11