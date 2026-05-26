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Finding Her Beat

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published May 26, 2026 at 4:27 PM PDT
Finding Her Beat performance
©2018 RICHRYAN
/
APT
Finding Her Beat performance

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Friday, May 29, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2

In "Finding Her Beat," a master of Japanese drumming and a Korean adoptee from Minnesota boldly convene an all-female troupe to perform Taiko, the Japanese drumming art that has been off-limits to women for centuries.

A master of Japanese drumming and a Korean adoptee from Minnesota boldly convene an all-female troupe to perform Taiko, the Japanese drumming art that has been off-limits to women for centuries.

As the early menace of COVID rumbles in the background, the group faces down hurdles to prepare for a historic performance in snowy St. Paul. Buoyed by dynamic drum performances and do-or-die spirit, "Finding Her Beat" is an energizing and uplifting story of music, cultural expression, and sisterhood.

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Taiko Master Tiffany Tamaribuch of Sacramento Taiko Dan performs.
TPT
/
APT
Taiko Master Tiffany Tamaribuch of Sacramento Taiko Dan performs.

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Kaoly Asano of GOCOO leads HERbeat ensemble in a performance of ELEVEN
TPT
/
APT
Kaoly Asano of GOCOO leads HERbeat ensemble in a performance of ELEVEN
Taiko performance
Finding Her Beat
/
APT
Taiko performance
Finding Her Beat group photo
TPT
/
APT
Finding Her Beat group photo

Credits: Presented by TPT / Distributed by APT

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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