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In "Finding Her Beat," a master of Japanese drumming and a Korean adoptee from Minnesota boldly convene an all-female troupe to perform Taiko, the Japanese drumming art that has been off-limits to women for centuries.

Your web browser is not supported A master of Japanese drumming and a Korean adoptee from Minnesota boldly convene an all-female troupe to perform Taiko, the Japanese drumming art that has been off-limits to women for centuries.

As the early menace of COVID rumbles in the background, the group faces down hurdles to prepare for a historic performance in snowy St. Paul. Buoyed by dynamic drum performances and do-or-die spirit, "Finding Her Beat" is an energizing and uplifting story of music, cultural expression, and sisterhood.

TPT / APT Taiko Master Tiffany Tamaribuch of Sacramento Taiko Dan performs.

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TPT / APT Kaoly Asano of GOCOO leads HERbeat ensemble in a performance of ELEVEN

Finding Her Beat / APT Taiko performance

TPT / APT Finding Her Beat group photo

Credits: Presented by TPT / Distributed by APT