Trump administration policy change would further limit green cards for travel ban country migrants

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 18TH

>>>> [A POLICY CHANGE THAT WOULD APPLY TO THOSE ALREADY VETTED AND SCREENED TO LEGALLY BE IN THE US]More on that next. But first... the headlines…#######

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA MEDICAL WORKERS SAY THEIR PAY HAS NOT KEPT PACE WITH THE COST OF LIVING.

TODAY IS THE SECOND DAY OF A STATEWIDE STRIKE.

HERE IN SAN DIEGO, HUNDREDS OF UNION MEMBERS WALKED OFF THE JOB YESTERDAY.

MICHAEL AMMONS (am-minds) IS A MEDICAL BILLER AT UC SAN DIEGO MEDICAL CENTER. HE SAYS PAYING RENT HAS BEEN A CHALLENGE.

“We're here on an economic strike because of UC’s failure to address the affordability crisis that our workers are facing. We’re struggling to survive.”

A UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SPOKESPERSON SAYS UC HAS ALREADY INCREASED PAY TO AT LEAST $25 AN HOUR.

THE SAN DIEGO SECTOR OF THE BORDER PATROL HAS A NEW LEADER WITH SAN DIEGO ROOTS

JUSTIN M. DE LA TORRE HAS BEEN WITH THE AGENCY FOR 25 YEARS, STARTING AT THE IMPERIAL BEACH BORDER PATROL STATION

HE PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CHIEF PATROL AGENT OF THE YUMA [YOU-MA] ARIZONA SECTOR AND SAYS ITS AN HONOR TO RETURN TO THE SECTOR WHERE HIS CAREER BEGAN

AS EXPECTED, WE RECEIVED A GOOD AMOUNT OF RAIN OVER THE WEEKEND

SATURDAY ALONE SAW ABOUT A QUARTER-INCH MORE OF RAIN THAN THE CITY OF SAN DIEGO AVERAGES FOR THE ENTIRE MONTH OF NOVEMBER

A WEAKER PACIFIC STORM MOVED IN YESTERDAY EVENING

IT WILL BRING ISOLATED SHOWERS THAT ARE EXPECTED THIS EVENING AND INTO WEDNESDAY

THERE IS ALSO A THIRD SYSTEM PREDICTED TO BEGIN BY LATE THURSDAY OR FRIDAY AND BRING WITH IT EVEN MORE RAIN

THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS CONSIDERING MAKING ITS JUNE TRAVEL BAN RETRO-ACTIVE TO IMMIGRANTS ALREADY LEGALLY IN THE UNITED STATES.

MILITARY AND VETERANS REPORTER ANDREW DYER SAYS THIS INCLUDES TENS OF THOUSANDS OF AFGHAN REFUGEES.

THE DRAFT POLICY WOULD AFFECT GREEN CARD-APPLICANTS AND ASYLUM-SEEKERS FROM COUNTRIES ON THE LIST, WHICH IS MOSTLY THOSE IN AFRICA AND THE MIDDLE EAST.

WHAT’S UNUSUAL ABOUT THE POLICY IS THAT IT WOULD APPLY TO PEOPLE ALREADY VETTED, SCREENED AND APPROVED TO BE IN THE U.S.

SV: “THESE ARE FOLKS WHO ARE FLEEING PERSECUTION,”

SHAWN VANDIVER IS THE PRESIDENT AND CO-FOUNDER OF SAN DIEGO-BASED AFGHANEVAC, A NONPROFIT THAT ADVOCATES FOR THE U.S.’ FORMER ALLIES FROM AFGHANISTAN.

SV: “SOME OF THEM CAME HERE AS REFUGEES, SOME OF WHOM ARE WARTIME ALLIES THAT WERE FLOWN HERE BY THE UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT AND TOLD, HANG OUT FOR A SECOND, YOU'LL GET THROUGH IMMIGRATION PROCESS AND YOU'LL HAVE YOUR SHOT AT THE AMERICAN DREAM.”

THE POLICY IS BEING CONSIDERED AMID OTHER DRASTIC CHANGES TO THE COUNTRY’S ASYLUM SYSTEM. LAST MONTH THE ADMINISTRATION ANNOUNCED IT WOULD ONLY ACCEPT 7500 REFUGEES THIS YEAR WITH PRIORITY GIVEN TO WHITE SOUTH AFRICANS.

ANDREW DYER, KPBS NEWS

EARLIER THIS YEAR, THE PACIFIC LEGAL FOUNDATION FILED A LAWSUIT AGAINST U-C SAN DIEGO OVER A SCHOLARSHIP FUND FOR BLACK STUDENTS.

THE BLACK ALUMNI SCHOLARSHIP FUND WAS MEANT TO RAISE ENROLLMENT AND GRADUATION RATES FOR BLACK STUDENTS.

AFTER A RECENT SETTLEMENT, THE SCHOLARSHIP HAS BEEN RENAMED AND IS OPEN TO ALL QUALIFIED APPLICANTS REGARDLESS OF RACE.

KHIARA BRIDGES IS A PROFESSOR OF LAW AT U-C BERKELEY. SHE SPOKE WITH K-P-B-S MIDDAY EDITION HOST JADE HINDMON.

“So, so this right-leaning organization argued the lack of access to the scholarship is an example of institutionalized racism. How would you define that term and and would you apply it here? So, institutional racism, as scholars have come to conceptualize the term, refers to race-neutral, um, institutional process sees that nevertheless reinforce, reconfirm, reinstitute racial hierarchy.

And so your question to me was, you know, would I imply the concept of institutional racism to the scholarship that was open only to black students at UC San Diego. And my answer would be no for a couple of reasons. One, institutional racism first race neutral processes. And so this this scholarship had race on its face.

It was only open to black students or black applicants and so it's not race neutral in the way that we conceptualize institutional racism within the academy. And second, I wouldn't think of it as institutional racism because it does not the scholarship has never worked to reaffirm racial hierarchy. And by racial hierarchy, I want to be precise.

I'm referring to a system in which white people as a group are doing much better than non-white people as a group. And by better, I mean in terms of lifespan. I mean in terms of income, in terms of wealth, in terms of uh the ability to avoid the criminal legal system, whether that's policing or prisons. I mean the ability to survive childbirth, which is what I work on.

I work on maternal mortality and morbidity, and you know, black folks are dying at three to four times the rate as white folks. And so, when I'm talking talking about racial hierarchy. I'm talking about a system in which non-white people are not doing as well as white folks. And so to the extent that this this scholarship was designed to um interrupt those processes that make that true, I would not describe it as participating in institutional racism.

Instead, I would I would describe it as challenging institutional racism.

And so, to the extent that the plaintiffs want to describe the scholarship as institutional racism, it's like where we're in the upside down, where it's topsy-turvy, but it's also consistent with this color-blind logic, which ignores racial hierarchy and instead says that we just need to ignore race and I just want to go back to institutional racism because I mean either that is like a term that has been defined and understood or it hasn't, right?

So so how is it I guess I'm wondering you know in your eyes how is it then that it could be misapplied in a case like this.. Do you think the the misunderstanding of this term is intentional? Absolutely. Yes. Yes. Now I I so so the reason why I answered your question so [09:51]

Um, and so one of two things, one, I could be wrong and they don't know what institutional racism is. They don't know what structural racism is and so they're just going to misuse the term out of ignorance. But more likely, I believe they understand how these terms have been used.

Again, for well over half a century and they are co adopting the term, they're reformulating the term in order to make it mean things that it hasn't meant, but it can accomplish political ends. And the political end that they're using this term to accomplish is color blindness in a society in which race and color matter very much.

So, how do the questions at the heart of of this case um mirror the attacks we're seeing toward anti-racism initiatives and diversity, equity, and inclusion programs nationwide?

This case is is really just an example of of the broader efforts, you know, in society to make institutions and make individuals ignore the fact that race matters.. And so this this attack on this, you know, uh scholarship um at UC San Diego is just a piece with that.

So, post this lawsuit, UC San Diego has to pretend has to ignore the fact that black students are underrepresented in the institution.

It has to ignore the fact that black students encounter barriers prayers to um accessing the institution, uh to financing the education, uh to matriculating from the institution and and going on to, you know, graduate school or, you know, beginning a career. So UC San Diego now has to pretend that these race-based barriers don't exist um and now open the scholarship up to everyone as if everyone is facing the same barriers."

THAT WAS U-C BERKELEY PROFESSOR OF LAW KHIARA BRIDGES SPEAKING WITH K-P-B-S MIDDAY EDITION HOST JADE HINDMON.

COUNTY LEADERS SAY DEEP FEDERAL CUTS ARE PUTTING FOOD, HOUSING, AND HEALTH PROGRAMS FOR THE NEEDIEST COUNTY RESIDENTS AT RISK. COUNTY SUPERVISORS WILL VOTE TODAY(Tuesday) TO APPROVE A PARTNERSHIP WITH LOCAL PHILANTHROPIC FOUNDATIONS TO HELP KEEP THOSE SERVICES OPERATING.

MARK STUART IS CEO OF THE SAN DIEGO FOUNDATION. HE SAYS THE PARTNERSHIP WOULD CREATE A $36 MILLION DOLLAR FUND

What this partnership does is it protects nonprofit organization contracts with the County… so that they are not eliminated when the County has to do some of its really significant budget cutting.

THE MONEY WOULD KEEP FOOD DISTRIBUTION SITES OPEN, HELP FAMILIES STAY HOUSED, AND SUPPORT BASIC HEALTH SERVICES.

##########

THIS SATURDAY, THE COMIC-CON MUSEUM NOT ONLY HAS EXHIBITS ON DOCTOR WHO AND LUCHADORS, BUT ALSO OFFERS A PAIR OF PANELS TO ENLIGHTEN YOU ABOUT MARVEL’S DAREDEVIL AND COMICS IN MANY FORMS.

ARTS REPORTER BETH ACCOMANDO HAS THIS PREVIEW.

On Saturday you can start your morning at the Comic-Con Museum with a drawing workshop followed by a lively discussion about “Comics in Many Forms” organized by San Diego State University’s Center for Comics Studies. The panel will compare English-language comics with ones from France, Italy and Japan. Antonio Iannotta is one of the panelists.

ANTONIO IANNOTTA: Italian comics are called fumetti. And so the word fumetto comes from fumo. That is the smoke of the balloon. That comes from visually the mouth of the speaker.

Then author Chris Ryall will discuss his new book on his beloved superhero Daredevil. It is one of the inaugural titles in Bloomsbury Academic and Marvel’s new Marvel Age of Comics series.

CHRIS RYALL: I'm one of the four launch books, and my book is all about Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli’s Daredevil: Born Again. I'll be discussing all the reasons why I think it's notable and influential and memorable and lasting and important and all of those things.

Ryall will be signing copies of his Daredevil: Born Again.

Beth Accomando, KPBS News.

Lawrence K. Jackson