San Diego City Council approves Balboa Park parking passes, event rates

Starting in January, visitors to Balboa Park will be able to purchase a monthly, quarterly or annual parking pass under a program approved by the San Diego City Council Tuesday.

On Jan. 5, 2026, when the city begins to charge to park in Balboa Park, residents can choose to pay $30 for a monthly parking pass, $60 for a quarterly pass or $150 for an annual one. Non-residents can pay $40, $120 or $300 for the same levels.

City residents can apply for discount rates through a city website using address verification starting in January. Park employees, volunteers and those with an ADA placard will continue to be able to park for free. A free tram service will continue to serve visitors, going from the Inspiration Point parking lot to a variety of stops within Balboa Park.

City staff brought the item to council after the panel asked for more analysis in September. The numbers they brought back spelled a pessimistic outlook for revenue the city's budget rests on.

The fiscal year 2026 budget passed this summer anticipated $15.5 million in parking revenue from Balboa Park — a free attraction for well over 100 years. That revenue number assumed $12.5 million in fee parking in Balboa Park and at least $3 million from zoo parking.

Tuesday's council meeting instead found the non-zoo parking might bring in just $2.9 million, or a decrease of $9.6 million from initial estimates. Originally, the city had planned to begin charging for parking in October, but delays prevented that and three months of revenue from happening. Expected parking rates have dropped as well.

The Office of the Independent Budget Analyst estimated revenues in this fiscal year from the non-zoo parking would be closed to $4 million, still well short of plans.

The zoo, which operates on an independent lease from the city, has yet to set rates.

Councilman Raul Campillo was an outspoken opponent of charging to park in Balboa Park, but was also flummoxed that city staff hadn't done market surveys to determine what might be the best price point.

"We have no idea how much money we will actually get, just a projection. We could actually be losing money on this," he said, saying the city's budgetary issues should not come at a cost to its residents. "Instead of tightening our own belt, it's tightening the belts of people we are sworn to serve."

Campillo was joined by council members Vivian Moreno and Stephen Whitburn in voting no on the parking passes.

Councilman Sean Elo-Rivera appeared to bristle at Campillo's insinuations about cutting city staff or services to shore up the budget shortfall.

"The idea that the way to have the things we want is by cutting city employees is just not true," he said. "There are no city services without city employees.

"I think the city residents carry the burden of this city being a tourist destination," Elo-Rivera said about Campillo's idea to charge a flat rate for all county residents, including city of San Diego residents. "We need more resources, I think it's fair to expect non-residents to pay for those resources."

The parking passes approved by a 6-3 council majority Tuesday compare to daily rates under three pricing tiers — Levels 1, 2, and 3 — based on demand and proximity:

Level 1 lots, located in the core of the Central Mesa area, would be subject to the highest rate — $16 per day and $10 for up to 4 hours for nonresidents and $8 per day and $5 for up to 4 hours for city residents. These include: Space Theater, Casa de Balboa, Alcazar, Organ Pavilion, Bea Evenson, Palisades and South Carousel;

Level 2 lots would be priced at $10 per day for nonresidents and $5 per day for residents. These include: Pepper Grove, Federal, Upper Inspiration Point and Marston Point; and

Level 3 lots would also be priced at $10 per day with the first 3 hours free. Resident rate: $5 per day with the first 3 hours free. This includes the lower Inspiration Point lot.

Additionally, the council approved a special event rate intended to recoup some costs for the city for hosting events, with large events such as five-kilometer runs having to pay as much as $3,000 for full day parking.

Revenues from the parking fees paid within the park must be spent on Balboa Park. The funds can support ongoing maintenance, infrastructure, and visitor amenities and may include road repaving, lighting upgrades, sign improvements and landscaping.

While projected revenues remain paltry compared to what was anticipated, the city could face midyear budget cuts.

"The stakes of this program are high, given the reliance on the revenues in this fiscal year's budget," Mayor Todd Gloria said in September. "It's now incumbent on all of us to ensure it delivers so we can avoid steep and painful midyear cuts that will impact neighborhood services throughout the city."

If the projected revenue falls short, the city will need to find money elsewhere, with the library system a likely target.

Due to dealings at City Hall during the budget process, 17 of the city's 37 library branches are open Mondays. Recreation center hours, city-owned lake access and other park and recreation services were some of the last things to be added to the budget, and thus may become the first to go if budget cuts are needed.