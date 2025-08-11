Give Now
In Whose Backyard
Voice of San Diego Senior Investigative Reporter Will Huntsberry (left) and KPBS Public Matters Reporter Jake Gotta pose for photos before a Reddit AMA on Aug. 1, 2025.
KPBS staff
San Diegans ask important questions about housing in Reddit AMA

By Jake Gotta / Social Media Host and Reporter,  Will Huntsberry / Voice of San Diego
Published August 11, 2025 at 1:38 PM PDT

Almost 100,000 new homes were permitted in San Diego County in the last six years. But where are all those homes going to go?

In partnership with Voice of San Diego, KPBS looked into where all the housing is being built in the county in the series In Whose Backyard.

And last week, KPBS Public Matters Reporter Jake Gotta and Voice of San Diego’s Senior Investigative Reporter Will Huntsberry answered questions from San Diegans about housing in an AMA on r/SanDiego on Reddit.

In Whose Backyard
San Diego's growing, but how? In Whose Backyard examines 100,000+ housing permits, revealing where new homes are built, their types, and the impact on San Diego communities and development.
Launch →

People had lots of questions about how and why different types of housing is built.

In their answers, Gotta and Huntsberry discussed policy choices that impact where housing is and isn’t allowed.

The top question, based on upvotes from r/SanDiego users, was about Proposition 13. This is a state law that limits property tax increases, and the Redditor asked about the impact this has on the housing market.

Comment
byu/kpbsSanDiego from discussion
insandiego

Huntsberry explains that, while Prop. 13 is impactful in many ways, it’s probably not to blame for the lack of housing production.

Comment
byu/kpbsSanDiego from discussion
insandiego

Another Redditor asked about what makes larger developments take so long.

Comment
byu/kpbsSanDiego from discussion
insandiego

As Gotta explains, the projects this Redditor asked about are at different stages and face different challenges. But there are common obstacles that most large developments face when getting approvals before they can start building.

Comment
byu/kpbsSanDiego from discussion
insandiego

Another question that received a lot of upvotes was about supply and demand, and asked how, if San Diego’s population has been consistent, the supply hasn’t kept up?

Comment
byu/kpbsSanDiego from discussion
insandiego

Huntsberry explains how the supply issue has been a long time in the making, and as more jobs continue to be added in San Diego, the city’s population is actually constrained by the lack of supply.

Comment
byu/kpbsSanDiego from discussion
insandiego

A Redditor asked a multipart question, which was answered by both Huntsberry and Gotta, about the type of developments being built.

Comment
byu/kpbsSanDiego from discussion
insandiego

Huntsberry tackled the first part of the question:

Comment
byu/kpbsSanDiego from discussion
insandiego

And Gotta answered the second part:

Comment
byu/kpbsSanDiego from discussion
insandiego

Gotta and Huntsberry answered several more questions (in great detail!) on Reddit; you can see the rest of the AMA on r/SanDiego now!

Tags

Economy Housing
Jake Gotta
Jake Gotta is a social media host and reporter for KPBS. His focus on social media helps reach new audiences and with Public Matters, he creates content that shares stories on politics and governance, discusses important issues and informs the public on how they can get involved.
