Health

Unions representing laid off UC San Diego Health employees push back

By Heidi de Marco / Health Reporter
Published June 26, 2025 at 5:32 PM PDT
Members of AFSCME Local 3299 and UPTE-CWA Local 9119 picket at UC San Diego on Feb. 26, 2025 in San Diego, Calif.
Melissa Mae
/
KPBS
Members of AFSCME Local 3299 and UPTE-CWA Local 9119 picket at UC San Diego on Feb. 26, 2025 in San Diego, Calif.

UC San Diego Health laid off 230 employees this week, including pharmacists, respiratory therapists and social workers. The health system cited rising costs, low reimbursements and uncertainty around federal funding as the reason.

Union leaders responded to the layoffs saying the cuts target essential frontline staff and could put patients at risk.

“The clinical lab scientists prior to these layoffs were saying that their staffing was critical to the point where they felt like they were at risk for making errors, because they didn't have enough staffing,” said Jonathon Sunada, a physical therapist and a University Professional and Technical Employee Union representative.

Sunada said the hospital system is already understaffed.

“Some of our patients were having to wait weeks, even months, to get in for appointments,” he said. “ And so these layoffs are just gonna further impact the ability for the health care workers in our union to provide good care to our patients.”

The health system failed to follow labor rules according to Liz Perlman, executive director of AFSCME 3299. The union represents patient care workers, skilled craft workers and others.

“We're still investigating because we were not given notice, which is number one, a violation of our contract,” Perlman said. “We are investigating whether or not they truly did everything they could before they issued these layoff notices.”

The layoffs affected about 1.5% of its workforce and those laid off will receive full university benefits due to them including career support according to a statement from UC San Diego Health.

The unions are demanding the reinstatement of all affected workers. Another bargaining session is scheduled for next month.

Heidi de Marco
Heidi de Marco is an award-winning photojournalist and health reporter who has focused her work on producing multimedia stories that help humanize the complex health and humanitarian issues impacting marginalized and vulnerable communities in the United States and abroad.

See stories by Heidi de Marco
