Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

The Bomb

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published August 6, 2025 at 2:12 PM PDT
A <a href="https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Little_Boy">Little Boy</a> atomic bomb, the same type of weapon dropped on Hiroshima, Japan, in August 1945. This was the first photograph of a Little Boy bomb casing to ever be released by the U.S. government (it was declassified in 1960). This photograph is of a postwar Little Boy unit, and is not the exact bomb dropped over Japan.
U.S. Atomic Energy Commission (now US Department of Energy), Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
A Little Boy atomic bomb, the same type of weapon dropped on Hiroshima, Japan, in August 1945. This was the first photograph of a Little Boy bomb casing to ever be released by the U.S. government (it was declassified in 1960). This photograph is of a postwar Little Boy unit, and is not the exact bomb dropped over Japan.

Stream now with KPBS Passport / Watch Tuesday, Aug.12, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV

"The Bomb" tells a powerful story of the most destructive invention in human history, outlining how America developed the nuclear bomb, how it changed the world and how it continues to loom large in our lives. Witness the raw power and strangely compelling beauty of rare views of above-ground nuclear tests.

The Bomb: Secret Cities
The Bomb: Public Dialogue and Atomic Culture
The Bomb: The Cuban Missile Crisis

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News