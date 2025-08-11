Extreme-heat warning in effect in San Diego-area deserts

An extreme-heat warning was in effect Monday in the arid eastern reaches of the San Diego area, alerting the public to potentially unhealthy triple-digit temperatures in local desert communities.

The advisory from the National Weather Service, which runs through 8 p.m. Tuesday, forecasts "dangerously hot conditions" — specifically, thermometer readings up to 115 degrees in Borrego Springs, Ocotillo Wells and surrounding locales.

As of early Monday afternoon, the temperature in both of those desert towns had reached the 110 mark, according to the federal agency.

A less-urgent heat advisory, meanwhile, was in effect in local mountain communities through 8 p.m. Monday, predicting maximum mercury readings up to 100 degrees.

During the heat wave, people who live in or visit the flagged areas should stay out of the sun — preferably sheltering in an air-conditioned environment — during the hottest parts of the day, drink plenty of non- alcoholic fluids, avoid leaving people or pets in parked cars and check in on potentially at-risk friends, relatives and neighbors, the NWS recommended.