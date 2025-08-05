Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Health

Pharmacists warn extreme heat can ruin mail-order medications

By Heidi de Marco / Health Reporter
Contributors: Bennett Lacy / Producer
Published August 5, 2025 at 4:56 PM PDT
Temperatures are forecast to reach between 90 and 115 degrees in San Diego County beginning Wednesday. Pharmacists are warning that extreme heat could make some mail-order medications unsafe to use. KPBS health reporter Heidi de Marco explains why common prescriptions can lose their effectiveness.

With temperatures in San Diego County expected to soar between 90 and 115 degrees starting Wednesday, pharmacists are raising red flags about the safety of mail-order medications.

Millions of people across the country rely on mail delivery for prescriptions. While pharmacies like CVS said they use weather-adaptive packaging to keep medications safe during transit, drugs left in hot trucks or sitting on doorsteps can be exposed to extreme heat posing serious risks.

“Many of the injectables are just very small proteins that can be completely inactivated by high temperatures,” said Candis Morello, a professor at UC San Diego’s Skaggs School of Pharmacy.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Common medications like insulin, EpiPens, and inhalers are particularly vulnerable, she said.

“While mail-order medications are very convenient, we really need to help make people aware that these high temperatures can destroy the active ingredients in several of these injectable agents, or in inhaled agents as well,” Morello said.

Heat-damaged medication may look normal, but signs like reduced effectiveness, color changes, or unusual texture can signal it’s no longer safe to use.

Even with insulated packaging, Morello warned that heat damage isn’t always obvious, until the medication stops working.

“They might stay outside for 12 or 18 hours, and then if the patient uses the insulin, if it's not effective, the glucoses will just rise. That’s when I get a call: ‘My insulin is not working,’” she said.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

In some cases, she said the consequences have sent patients to the emergency room.

Inland areas of San Diego County where summer temperatures often climb above 100 degrees are especially high-risk, Morello said. Vulnerable patients include the elderly, people who live alone and those who are immobile.

She recommends arranging for someone to pick up the medication immediately upon delivery and storing it in the refrigerator right away.

“If you’re unsure how to store your medication, talk to your pharmacist,” she said.

The U.S. Postal Service does not offer refrigerated delivery, according to spokesperson John Hyatt. Cold-sensitive prescriptions can be sent with insulated packaging, but that’s done at the sender’s own risk, he said.

Tags

Health Health CareSeniors
Heidi de Marco
Heidi de Marco is an award-winning photojournalist and health reporter who has focused her work on producing multimedia stories that help humanize the complex health and humanitarian issues impacting marginalized and vulnerable communities in the United States and abroad.

See stories by Heidi de Marco

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News