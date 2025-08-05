San Diego manufacturers 3D print repair parts in military exercise

Local manufacturers are among several groups at Naval Air Station North Island this week participating in a global military exercise that — in part — is looking for ways to integrate the latest technology in replacing and repairing parts down-range.

3D printer manufacturers are producing not just plastic and composite materials for the Defense Department, but also advanced metals and alloys, such as steel and titanium.

"The technology has gotten really good," said Lt. Colonel Michael Radigan, "I don't think we necessarily have a technology problem right now ... (it's) the integration of those assets into a military problem has not been solved."

The idea is straightforward — industrial 3D printers inside mobile labs the size of shipping containers can be deployed to ships or bases around the world. Troops could then print all sorts of replacement parts and components they'd otherwise wait weeks or months for.

They can be simple machined parts — such as a hinge for a door — or load-bearing machine and air frame components installed on ships and aircraft.

Melanie Lang is an aeronautical engineer. She is the co-founder and CEO of Formalloy, a small business in Spring Valley. She said the quality of the parts coming out of their printers is as-good or better than those coming from traditional manufacturers.

"With this technology, you can basically make parts here on demand when they're needed," she said. "You typically can get better material properties with our process than you would get with the casting."

Radigan said testing for quality is an important part of the process.

"If you've been out on an aircraft in the last five years, you probably flew on an aircraft that had an additive manufactured part," he said.

He said small San Diego companies, such as Lang's, are among the industry leaders.

"San Diego has absolutely been a manufacturing powerhouse for us," he said. "One of the reasons that we wanted to be here for this particular exercise (is) we have access to capabilities that don't exist in any other part of the country."