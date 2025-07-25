Premieres Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app + Encores Saturday, Aug. 9 at 9 a.m. and Sunday, Aug. 10 at 2 p.m. on KPBS 2

As the world marks the 80th anniversary of the first and only atomic bombs used in warfare, the critically-acclaimed "Atomic People" provides a powerful historical record, capturing the firsthand testimony of the last Japanese survivors of the blast.

Atomic People: Trailer

The decision by the United States to drop atomic bombs on two Japanese cities — Hiroshima, on Aug. 6, 1945, and Nagasaki three days later— was one of the most momentous and destructive in world history. The bomb known as “Little Boy” that decimated Hiroshima was 2,000 times more powerful than any bomb before, instantly killing approximately 80,000 of the city’s 350,000 residents.

Atomic People: The Day of the Bombing

By the end of the year, the death toll would rise to 140,000 as initial survivors succumbed to illnesses connected to radiation exposure. In Nagasaki, where approximately 40,000 were killed instantly, the number would rise to 74,000 by the end of the year.

Atomic People: Saved By My Brother

Now, 80 years later, "Atomic People" presents the testimony of some of the last “Hibakusha”—the Japanese term for survivors of the two atomic bombs—before their voices are lost forever.

© Minnow Films Ltd. / PBS Young Keiko Shimizu, who was one year and seven months old when the bomb was dropped.

With an average age of 85, the Hibakusha were children when the bombs were dropped. Combining their devastating personal recollections with archival footage, "Atomic People" is an invaluable record of the only people left on Earth to have survived a nuclear bomb and a moving account of how their experiences shaped the rest of their lives.

Atomic People: Love and Life After the Bombing

Reviews:

Winner of the 2025 BAFTA Award for the Best Specialist Factual Program, "Atomic People" has been praised as “incredible”-The Sun and “deeply moving”-The Guardian

“90 minutes of quiet heartbreak” (The Irish Independent), and “an excellent documentary all the more powerful for its sober understatedness”-The Times

Atomic People: The Beginning of a Movement

Watch On Your Schedule: "Atomic People" will stream simultaneously with broadcast and be available on all station-branded PBS platforms, including PBS.org and the PBS app, available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and VIZIO.

© Minnow Films Ltd. / PBS Kiyomi Iguro on bus - Kiyomi Iguro (1929-2023) was 19 years old when the bomb fell on Nagasaki.

Credits: Produced by Minnow Films. Filmed and co-directed by Benedict Sanderson. It is produced and co-directed by Megumi Inman. The executive producer is Morgan Matthews and Mitsu Hagiwara is the U.S. producer. The film is edited by Otto Burnham. Emma Loach is the commissioning editor for the BBC. Banijay Rights handles international distribution.