Education

$5 billion in frozen education funds will be released, Education Department said

By Jacob Aere / General Assignment Reporter
Published July 25, 2025 at 5:28 PM PDT
Elementary students from a San Diego Unified school attend an assembly in the school's courtyard.
KPBS Staff
Elementary students from a San Diego Unified school attend an assembly in the school's courtyard.

The Department of Education said it will release more than $5 billion dollars in frozen education grant funding next week, NPR has confirmed.

More than $50 million in federal funds promised to San Diego County school districts has been in limbo since July 1.

Last week the Trump administration said it would release funding specifically meant for summer school and after school programs.

The other funds were for programs like professional development for teachers, migrant education and for programs helping English language learners.

The White House Office of Management and Budget alerted states last month that they were withholding the funds while reviewing how the money was spent.

“Initial findings show that many of these grant programs have been grossly misused to subsidize a radical leftwing agenda,” an OMB spokesperson told KPBS earlier this month by email.

San Diego Unified School District superintendent Fabi Bagula responded to the news on the funding being released Friday.

“It is unfortunate that important education funds were held up, and so much uncertainty was unnecessarily caused; we’re happy it's finally over,” she said in a written statement.

A spokesperson for the San Diego County Office of Education said they are monitoring the situation.

Education
Jacob Aere
As a general assignment reporter, I report on a wide range of different issues that affect the diverse neighborhoods of San Diego County including business, health, arts & culture and politics.
