Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Military

Former Afghan interpreter arrested by ICE after green card appointment

By Andrew Dyer / Military and Veteran Affairs Reporter
Published July 23, 2025 at 6:20 PM PDT
Several Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents stand in the hallway of San Diego's immigration court, waiting to detain people as they exit their court hearings on Thursday May 22, 2025.
Carolyne Corelis
/
KPBS
File photo from May 22, 2025, of several Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents standing in the hallway of San Diego's immigration court, waiting to detain people as they exit their court hearings.

Weeks after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents seized a San Diego Afghan man after an asylum hearing, the agency has again arrested an Afghan who worked with the U.S. military during its 20-year occupation of Afghanistan, advocates said.

Zia, a 35-year-old father of five, was in the U.S. after he and his family were granted humanitarian parole last year, according to the nonprofit #AfghanEvac, which helps resettle Afghans in the U.S.

KPBS is only using Zia's first name because he fears for his family's safety.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

He lives in Connecticut, has an approved application for a Special Immigrant Visa, and a pending green card application. It was after a biometrics appointment related to that application that masked ICE agents arrested him, his attorney said at a news conference Tuesday.

"Zia has done everything right," said Lauren Petersen, Zia's attorney. "He's followed the rules. He has no criminal history. Zia was approved for humanitarian parole in 2024 due to direct Taliban threats. He's ... absolutely terrified he'll be sent back to Afghanistan."

Documents provided to KPBS by #AfghanEvac show Zia worked with U.S. forces. They include reference letters from U.S. Army officers and Certificates of Appreciation from U.S. units deployed to Afghanistan.

ICE did not respond to a request for comment on Zia's case.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., said (Americans) should be "ashamed and disgraced" by what's happened to him.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

"He actually worked and risked his life in Afghanistan to uphold the values and rights that is central to democracy," Blumenthal told reporters at Tuesday's news conference. "And for now, him to be in effect violated in his rights when he has fought for those rights here is completely disgraceful."

Since January, the Trump administration has shifted U.S. policy toward Afghan resettlement — effectively grinding it to a halt, said Shawn VanDiver, co-founder of #AfghanEvac.

The administration halted all refugee travel, even for those already vetted and approved to settle in the U.S. In May, the State Department informed Congress it was closing the Office of the Coordinator for Afghan Relocation Efforts, or CARE.

This month, it ended Temporary Protected Status for Afghans.

In an email, a U.S. State Department spokesperson told KPBS the department is reorganizing to be more efficient and focus on an "America First" foreign policy.

VanDiver said Afghans legally in the U.S. are now living in fear.

"They arrived on parole, they have the parole protection and the protection of a pending asylum case or pending immigration action," he said. "The administration keeps taking away those protections ... and now they just feel targeted."

Jessica Bradley Rushing worked in the State Department's CARE office during the Biden administration. She now works with #AfghanEvac.

She told KPBS that since the fall of Kabul to the Taliban in 2021, Afghan refugees have undergone rigorous screening before ever being resettled in the U.S.

"We know who they are," she said. "We worked alongside them over the course of 20 years of war. There is no immigrant population that is more well known to the (government). There is no immigrant population in our history that is more well-vetted before they arrived."

Sayed Naser, the Afghan interpreter arrested at an asylum hearing in San Diego last month, passed a credible fear interview with an immigration agent, his attorney said Tuesday.

He remains in ICE custody in Otay Mesa while he begins the asylum process over again.

Tags

Military Military LifeLaw EnforcementImmigrationAfghanistan
Andrew Dyer
I cover the military and veterans affairs at KPBS. As a veteran who enlisted in the Navy after 9/11, I understand the challenges service members and veterans face because I’ve faced them, too. I’m looking to tell the stories of our local sailors, Marines and veterans and hold government entities accountable when they fail military and veteran families.
See stories by Andrew Dyer

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News