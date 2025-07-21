Thursday, July 24, 2025 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app

As President Trump celebrates big wins at home and abroad, Virginia Senator Mark Warner warns of a politicized intelligence community. On this episode, Ian Bremmer heads to DC to talk with the Senate Intel Chair about loyalty tests, Iran, Gaza, and Sudan.

Podcast: Spy games and loyalty tests with Senator Mark Warner

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Spy Games and Loyalty Tests

Watch On Your Schedule: Episodes are available to stream with the the PBS app. Watch the best of PBS anytime, anywhere on the free PBS app. Stream your favorite PBS shows on-demand and livestream shows from your local station, all from your favorite device.

Sen Warner: Tulsi Gabbard should resign or be fired | GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.

Credits: Presented by Creative News Group LLC. Distributed by American Public Television