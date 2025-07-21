Campaign to stop human trafficking wants businesses to help

Marjorie Saylor is on a mission to stop and prevent human trafficking, because she was a victim herself.

"My experience started when I was very young. Sexual abuse in the home. Domestic violence in the home ... leading to me running away as a young teen at the age of 15 and trying to get away from those things, but then just running further into the arms of exploitation," she said.

Saylor was able to escape at the age of 30, and began to heal. "I just became so driven and really was called to it, to do something with my past," she said.

Saylor is now the director of human trafficking services and awareness at One Safe Place in San Marcos, a facility that offers supportive services to crime victims in North County.

Saylor said the facility is a one stop shop for victims of abuse and trafficking. They can receive wrap-around services, including "unbranding," to remove markings left by traffickers on their bodies.

"One of our members who came in, she was kidnaped off of the street by a gang. Gang trafficking is very common," Saylor said. "But she was kept hostage. She was burnt with cigarettes. She was branded with tattoos. It was just so dehumanizing,"

"Unbranded" is a laser removal service for victims of human trafficking.

Saylor said unbranding is often the final piece that helps victims heal from their past.

On Tuesday, One Safe Place will host an event focused on human trafficking and the dangers of fentanyl, working with the “You Can Stop Human Trafficking Campaign.”

Therese Cisneros-Remington is the founder of the campaign.

Her inspiration was born out of a fast food stop.

"One day when I ordered food from In-N-Out Burger about two years ago, I read the hotline phone numbers on their bag about Human Trafficking," Cisneros-Remington said. "I thought 'if In-N-Out Burger can do it, why can't I'?"

Her goal is for this to happen nationwide with the help of local businesses and organizations.

"I want every business entity and agency in North County San Diego to have information, a link on their website to other resources like child abuse hotline, elderly abuse, food pantries, mental health counseling, all of that surrounds and wraps around survivors," she says.

She hopes businesses will include a tag on their website and receipts with community resources that includes hotline help numbers.

District Attorney Summer Stephan and San Diego County Sheriff Kelly Martinez are scheduled to appear at Tuesday’s event, happening from 3 to 7 p.m. at One Safe Place in San Marcos.

Registration is required.

