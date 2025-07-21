Your Comic-Con 2025 Thursday panel guide: What to see based on your fandom

Comic-Con is just around the corner, and here are some suggestions for panels to check out.

I have to confess, I loved the virtual pandemic version of Comic-Con because I enjoyed close to 100 hours of programming — something I have never even come remotely close to in person. This year, there are more than 1,000 hours of wildly diverse programming illuminating almost every geeky niche you can think of. I realize this list is still long, but it is culled down from a much larger and daunting selection, and I am sure I have still missed some potential gem.

But after decades of attending Comic-Con, there are a few things I have learned. The first thing is that Comic-Con is what you make it. So determine what is most important to you, and then pursue it with the utmost strategy. If getting into Hall H is all you care about, go for it — but do the research, find a group to work with, learn Comic-Con's policies for lines and then invest the time to make it happen.

Or you can take a more laid-back approach: Prep a list of panels you want to see, along with back up options. Arrive two panels in advance if you are serious about getting in, or just head over minutes before and try your luck.

And here are some other general tips. If you need an escape from a crowded exhibit hall and are tired of waiting in lines in the sun, head over to the Comic-Con International Independent Film Festival (CCI-IFF) at the Marriott Grand Ballroom 6. I have never encountered a line, and you can go sit in a lovely air-conditioned room and watch genre and pop culture films — most of them shorts. I have seen some fabulous films there, and you can enjoy a series of panels designed to teach you some fundamentals about making your own movies. The film festival is Comic-Con's best-kept secret.

In addition, if you want to focus on comics, just attend any panel with Mark Evanier for starters, and consider attending any or all of the Spotlight panels that focus on Comic-Con's special guests.

Since Wednesday is preview night, there are not many panels. But I would suggest kicking off the day with a panel at the San Diego Central Library called Teaching and Learning with Comics at 3:30 p.m., and then consider heading over to the Marriott at 7:15 p.m. to see one of the greatest anime of all time, "Cowboy Bebop."

The suggestions are grouped by fandom, and I have noted my top picks in each group with an asterisk. Now if I could just figure out how to be in two... wait, three... hmm, maybe four places at once.

More picks are coming for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, so stay tuned. You can also find the full official Comic-Con schedule here.

All panels listed below are on Thursday, July 24.



If you love superheroes, super geeks, and comics legends:

If you're into anime, manga and kaiju:

If you love behind-the-scenes Hollywood stories:

If horror is your happy place (aka Beth's favorites!):

If you geek out on science, tech and espionage:

Judge champions pop culture and the law

If you’re here for creative storytelling and deep ideas:

If you love cosplay, craft or hands-on creativity:

If you care about culture, identity and representation:

If you follow your favorite creators and voices:

If you’re into the weird, offbeat and wonderfully niche: