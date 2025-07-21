Your Comic-Con 2025 Thursday panel guide: What to see based on your fandom

Comic-Con is just around the corner, and here are some suggestions for panels to check out.
I have to confess, I loved the virtual pandemic version of Comic-Con because I enjoyed close to 100 hours of programming — something I have never even come remotely close to in person. This year, there are more than 1,000 hours of wildly diverse programming illuminating almost every geeky niche you can think of. I realize this list is still long, but it is culled down from a much larger and daunting selection, and I am sure I have still missed some potential gem.
But after decades of attending Comic-Con, there are a few things I have learned. The first thing is that Comic-Con is what you make it. So determine what is most important to you, and then pursue it with the utmost strategy. If getting into Hall H is all you care about, go for it — but do the research, find a group to work with, learn Comic-Con's policies for lines and then invest the time to make it happen.
Or you can take a more laid-back approach: Prep a list of panels you want to see, along with back up options. Arrive two panels in advance if you are serious about getting in, or just head over minutes before and try your luck.
And here are some other general tips. If you need an escape from a crowded exhibit hall and are tired of waiting in lines in the sun, head over to the Comic-Con International Independent Film Festival (CCI-IFF) at the Marriott Grand Ballroom 6. I have never encountered a line, and you can go sit in a lovely air-conditioned room and watch genre and pop culture films — most of them shorts. I have seen some fabulous films there, and you can enjoy a series of panels designed to teach you some fundamentals about making your own movies. The film festival is Comic-Con's best-kept secret.
In addition, if you want to focus on comics, just attend any panel with Mark Evanier for starters, and consider attending any or all of the Spotlight panels that focus on Comic-Con's special guests.
Since Wednesday is preview night, there are not many panels. But I would suggest kicking off the day with a panel at the San Diego Central Library called Teaching and Learning with Comics at 3:30 p.m., and then consider heading over to the Marriott at 7:15 p.m. to see one of the greatest anime of all time, "Cowboy Bebop."
The suggestions are grouped by fandom, and I have noted my top picks in each group with an asterisk. Now if I could just figure out how to be in two... wait, three... hmm, maybe four places at once.
Superheroes | Anime + Manga| Hollywood | Horror | Science + Tech | Storytelling | Cosplay + Craft | Culture | Creators | Offbeat
More picks are coming for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, so stay tuned. You can also find the full official Comic-Con schedule here.
All panels listed below are on Thursday, July 24.
If you love superheroes, super geeks, and comics legends:
- Abrams: Marvel Licensed Publishing Panel | 10 a.m., Room 25ABC
- Spotlight on Lea Seidman Hernandez | 10 a.m., Room 4
- Great Cartoonists and Comedians We Have Known | 10 a.m., Room 9
- Creators Assemble: Good, Evil, and Gray Areas in Comics—You be the Judge! | 12:30 p.m., Room 10
* Spotlight on Jim Lee | 12:45 p.m., Room 6DE
Jim Lee's career has some roots in San Diego, and his work is spectacular. He is also a genuinely great guy. I still remember how kind and encouraging he was to a group of anime club kids that I brought to his WildStorm offices in La Jolla almost 20 years ago.
- Marvel Comics: X-Men | 1:45 p.m., Room 6A
- Spotlight on Dan Jurgens | 2 p.m., Room 5AB
- Spotlight on Eddie Campbell | 2 p.m., Room 4
- SuperheroIRL: Real-Life Superpowers: Teaching Justice, Empathy, and Courage Through Comics | 2:30 p.m., Room 29CD
* Batman Azteca: Choque De Imperios (Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires) | 3:30 p.m., Room 6BCF
Years in the making, members of the cast and the creative team of the highly anticipated animated movie "Batman Azteca: Choque de Imperios (Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires)" share footage and provide an inside look at how they are bringing the Dark Knight into the history and culture of Mesoamerica. I have been following this project ever since my friend and concept artist José Iturriaga started working on it years ago. So excited to see it reach fruition.
* Jack Kirby's Fourth World: Heroes, Myths, and Philosophy | 4 p.m., Room 4
Comic-Con is still, at its heart, about comics — and Kirby is one of the legends of the industry. If you are not familiar with him, please check out this panel.
- Jim Shooter Memorial (with Paul Levitz) | 5 p.m., Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
* The First Geeks: Ray Bradbury, Forry Ackerman, and Ray Harryhausen | 7 p.m., Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
I remember the days of seeing these three giants on stage together, talking not just about their own projects but just about anything. The camaraderie among the three of them was just a delight, and they are well worth remembering.
If you're into anime, manga and kaiju:
* Godzilla: Enter the Kai-Sei Era | 12 p.m., Room 29AB
Anything Godzilla is good for me. IDW is kicking off a new comic book series. IDW says: "In 1954, an experiment with a mysterious energy source called Kai-Sei awakened Godzilla and other terrifying kaiju... Now, they’ve found a boy who wields the power of Godzilla. Will he save the world… or bring about its doom?"
- TOKYOPOP: Manga for Everyone | 1 p.m., Room 28DE
- Cells at Work | 2:25 p.m., Grand 1, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
- Kia Asamiya: 40 Years of Imagination and Visions | 3:30 p.m., Room 24ABC
- One Punch Man | 6:40 p.m., Grand 1, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
* The 28th Annual Superhero Kung Fu Extravaganza | 8 p.m., Room 6A
This panel from Ric Meyers used to really kick ass in the days of old bootlegs of Hong Kong action films, when it was hard to find the best Asian action films in the U.S. Even though more of these films are now readily available, Meyers usually assembles a fun, action-packed showcase.
If you love behind-the-scenes Hollywood stories:
- 6th Annual Hollywood Game Changers: A Conversation with the Women Behind Popular Film and TV Projects | 11 a.m., Room 7AB
- Rhapsody PR’s 17th Annual Behind-the-Music panel: Supersonic | 11:30 a.m., Room 29CD
* Star Wars: Andor: From Resistance to Rebellion | 12 p.m., Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
Examining themes of resisting authoritarianism and aspects of outright rebellion, hmm. Maybe we can learn something from this "Star Wars" series.
* Set Decorators of the Sci-Fi World | 12:30 p.m., Room 29CD
One thing I always look for are panels about something I know nothing about or simply never really thought about in much depth. Set decorating is one of those things.
* Spike and Mike's All-Ages Festival of Animation | 2 p.m., Room 32AB
A Comic-Con tradition that always includes some great work.
- Collider’s Directors on Directing | 2:45 p.m., Hall H
* The Superheroes Behind Iron Man's Suit, Superman (2025) and The Mandalorian | 4:15 p.m., Room 6A
Another panel exploring an underappreciated craft: Meet the designers, builders and company behind the suits and creatures of blockbuster films.
* The Blues Brothers: The Escape of Joliet Jake | 4:15 p.m., Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront
Dan Aykroyd is scheduled to attend. That is all.
- Unseen Heroes: The Art of Audio Description in Superhero Stories and Sci-Fi Worlds | 7 p.m., Room 11
* Selling the Hit: What You Always Wanted to Know About the Stunt Industry: In Memory of Eric Cajiuat | 8 p.m., Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
I have seen these folks on panels before, and they are always great at providing insights to their profession and recounting some amazing anecdotes.
If horror is your happy place (aka Beth's favorites!):
* The Frights and Delights of Queer Horror Comics | 12 p.m., Room 5AB
Queer and horror have always gone together. I always like checking in on what's new in queer horror comics.
* True Crime, True Terror with Dark Horse Comics | 12 p.m., Room 25ABC
True crime and true terror are topics I love, and I adore horror comics.
- The Chilling Return of Spanish and Latin American Horror | 4 p.m., Grand 6, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
- PANICK Entertainment: Oh, the Horror: A Golden Age of Fright Every Week | 4 p.m., Room 28DE
* The Toxic Avenger: Unrated and Radioactive | 5:30 p.m., Hall H
Troma in Hall H! Comic-Con's premier venue is usually reserved for Hollywood royalty so to see Lloyd Kaufman — who is celebrating more than half a century of disrupting media — in these hallowed halls is just sweet delight.
- Creeping It Real: How Horror Comics Heal and Connect Us | 6 p.m., Room 29AB
- The Future of Fear: How AWA and Roy Lee’s Vertigo Entertainment Are Exploring New Frontiers in Horror | 7 p.m., Room 7AB
* Fangoria: A Legacy of Horror Entertainment | 8 p.m., Room 9
Fangoria is a mainstay for horror fans. Looking forward to panel on its impact and legacy. Plus, I love Michael Varrati, a Troma alum and co-host of the fabulous "Midnight Mass" podcast with Peaches Christ.
If you geek out on science, tech and espionage:
- Secrets from the Spy Museum: Real-World Espionage Technologies and Techniques | 10 a.m., Omni San Diego Hotel, Omni Ballroom DE, 4th Floor
* Two Rovers, One Planet: NASA on Mars |10:15 a.m., Room 6DE
Take advantage of an opportunity to hear and maybe even ask questions of NASA engineers.
- VS 25 Years of PlayStation 2 | 11 a.m., Neil Morgan Auditorium, San Diego Central Library
* It’s a Disaster! The Science Behind Disaster Movies | 11 a.m., Omni San Diego Hotel, Omni Ballroom DE, 4th Floor
I always find these types of panels fun. A team of scientists and engineers debunk outrageous science and explain what would really happen if the world started ending.
- Toys, Tariffs, and Trade Wars | 12 p.m., Omni San Diego Hotel, Omni Ballroom DE, 4th Floor
- Worldbuilders: Visual Effects Meets Speculative Fiction | 1:30 p.m., Room 29CD
- Inflation, Politics, Tariffs: How Small Businesses Survive and Thrive | 2 p.m., Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
* Jurassic Park: Liability for Dinosaur Attacks Never Goes Extinct | 6 p.m., Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
I love the nerdy panels from the Legal Geeks. They are real lawyers and judges who use pop culture to teach about the law. Always a blast.
* Hollyweird Science: When Scientists Go Bad | 8 p.m., Room 25ABC
This panel asks the provocative and potentially fun question: What would happen if good scientists turned bad?
If you’re here for creative storytelling and deep ideas:
- From Script to Sketch: Crafting Comics | 10 a.m., Room 5AB
* The Creator’s Symposium | 10 a.m., Room 23ABC
Women in Comics Collective International (WinC for short, pronounced "wink") highlights marginalized voices, especially those of women and queer people of color working in the comics and multimedia industry.
- Image Comics: Comics Characters Fans Will Love or Hate–or Love to Hate! | 11:30 a.m., Room 24ABC
- Comics on Trial | 12 p.m., Room 11
- Making Comics Beyond the Credits Box | 12 p.m., Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
- Creating Social and Environmental Justice Comics | 12 p.m., Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library
* Abrams ComicArts: Redefining Graphic Storytelling | 1 p.m., Room 4
A look an an innovative publisher. Don't miss a panel with the fabulous John Jennings or Chris Ryall.
- Comics: Thinking Outside the (Long)Box | 1 p.m., Omni San Diego Hotel, Omni Ballroom DE, 4th Floor
* Art From The Holocaust: An In-Depth Look at Rare Graphic Propaganda | 2 p.m., Room 4
A look at propaganda from the Holocaust era. The panel is described as "how visual media were used to manipulate, dehumanize, and control, offering historical insight into a chilling form of psychological warfare. Featuring materials meticulously collected by Norbert Podlesny, the panel promises a compelling examination of the intersection between art, hate, and history."
- The Journey of Superani: Hyun Jin Kim’s Artist Discovery and Recruitment Process | 2 p.m., Room 3
* Banned in the U.S.A.?! Freedom, Comics, and Education | 3 p.m., Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library
The San Diego Central Library panels are always great and educational. This panel addresses issues of censorship, which have long plagued comics. Also, Pamela Jackson (San Diego State University Library) and Dr. William Nericcio are great panelists.
- Healing Art: Superman, Star Wars, Sumos, and Spirits | 3:30 p.m., Room 26AB
- Headlocked and Masked Republic: Taking Wrestling Beyond the Ring | 5:30 p.m., Room 10
If you love cosplay, craft or hands-on creativity:
- Casting and Applying Custom Prosthetics and Embellishments | 10 a.m., Room 3
* How to Build a Droid 101 | 10 a.m., Room 7AB
These panels are always fun and can provide the preliminary information for building a droid of your own. In this video, KPBS video journalist Carlos Castillo takes us into the San Diego Droid Builders' workshops.
- Bringing Films to Life: Building Professional and Fan-Made Props | 10 a.m., Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
- Library-Sponsored Virtual Drawing Programs for Teens | 5 p.m., Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library
- The Art of SHAG: Visual Storyteller of Tiki, Midcentury Style, Fandom, and Polynesian Pop | 5 p.m., Room 25ABC
- Masquerade 101 | 6 p.m., Room 23ABC
If you care about culture, identity and representation:
- The Jewish Experience in Comics: Characters and Creators | 11:30 a.m., Room 10
- Black Animation Execs Talk Shop | 1:30 p.m., Room 10
OK, a panel with both David F. Walker and John Jennings, two powerhouse creators, is just not to be missed.
- Transgender and Nonbinary Creators Take a Stand in Tough Times | 4 p.m., Room 9
- The Blerd Panel | 4 p.m., Room 7AB
- Women of Afghan History Through Comics: Detective Sanazu | 4 p.m., Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library
- Indigenous Comics and Basket Weaving: Centuries of Stories | 5 p.m., Room 4
- Gay Geeks and Where to Find Them | 6:30 p.m., Room 26AB
- Asian Representation in Comics and Media | 7 p.m., Room 29AB
If you follow your favorite creators and voices:
* Oni Press: The Loudest Thing in Color | 11 a.m., Room 28DE
I love a lot of what Oni Press does, especially its new partnership with EC Comics.
- Robert Kirkman Live at SDCC | 1 p.m., Room 6BCF
- Minor Threats: Roundtable with Patton Oswalt and Friends | 2 p.m., Room 6DE
- Creating a Local Comics Community | 5 p.m., Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
- Penn & Teller: 50 Years of Magic | 5:30 p.m., Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront
* Going Through with David Dastmalchian | 5:45 p.m., Room 6DE
I have always liked David Dastmalchian as an actor, but I had no idea about his love for comics and that he is a comic creator. I am curious about his new comic, "Through."
- Fear the Future! with Nick Dragotta | 7 p.m., Room 9
- Collider Ladies Night After Dark: The Women of the IFC Entertainment Group | 6:45 p.m., Ballroom 20
If you’re into the weird, offbeat and wonderfully niche:
- Unusual, Weird and Rare Star Wars Collectibles and Information| 11 a.m., Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
- Tales from My Spinner Rack Live! | 12 p.m., Room 9
* Canada’s Hero: 50 Years of Captain Canuck | 6:30 p.m., Room 29CD
I had no idea there was a Canadian superhero! And at this particular moment in time, I am curious what he is up to. Again, seek out things you don't know about!
- Animals on Screen: Creatures, Beasts, and Robots! | 7 p.m., Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
* Worst Cartoons Ever! | 7 p.m., Room 5AB
OMG! Just ridiculous fun!