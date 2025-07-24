Your Comic-Con 2025 Sunday panel guide: Plan out your last day

Sunday is usually viewed as Kids Day, with panels and events geared more toward children. There is even a Children's Film Festival running all day. This year, Sunday is also marked by the return of a Hall H panel and the first-ever appearance of "Star Wars" creator George Lucas at Comic-Con.
For me, this is the panel to see. Lucas is notoriously shy about making convention appearances (he has appeared at "Star Wars" Celebration), so this is a rare opportunity to see the filmmaker. He will be joined by fellow filmmaker Guillermo del Toro ("Cronos," "Hellboy"), as well production designer Doug Chiang, with Queen Latifah moderating. That's a lot of talent on one stage.
The panel, titled "Sneak Peek of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art," will explore the power of illustrated stories and the role of narrative art in society. From ancient cave drawings and hieroglyphics to paintings, murals, illustrations, comics, digital media and sculptures, the panel will delve into the universal language of visual storytelling.
But the key thing for me is that this is the type of panel that really gets to the heart of what Comic-Con is about. Hollywood panels have become the focus of a lot of media attention (news outlets often seem to weigh each Comic-Con's value by the size of studios' presence), and back before the internet, those panels were generally more exciting because you had to be in the room to get the information. Now, studios share panels online almost immediately, and 6,400 people are sharing the info on social media.
What is special about this panel is that it is not about a studio or a filmmaker promoting their latest release. It is about a pair of gifted storytellers — who are geeky fans themselves — coming to a place they have deep ties to. Lucas may not have come to Comic-Con before, but "Star Wars" had a table at the convention in 1976 before anyone had the slightest inkling of what it would become. Lucasfilm has had a consistent presence on the exhibit floor and in panels over the years. This is a panel about sharing passion for pop culture and its ability to tell stories that inspire.
Comic-Con spokesperson David Glanzer, whose office is adorned with "Star Wars" memorabilia, described the excitement Comic-Con has for the event:
“We are beyond thrilled to welcome George Lucas to Comic-Con for the very first time. Nearly five decades ago, 'Star Wars' made one of its earliest public appearances at our convention, along with a booth featuring now-legendary 'Star Wars' poster as a promotional item. Now, to have Mr. Lucas return — this time to debut the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art — is a true full-circle moment. His lifelong dedication to visual storytelling and world-building resonates deeply with us and our community, and the museum’s mission to celebrate narrative art in all its forms perfectly reflects what Comic-Con has championed from the very beginning.
So brush up on your Hall H strategies and prepare for a momentous occasion. But if you can't get in, there is still a lot to do — including the Comic-Con International Independent Film Festival awards show, which happens at the same time, followed by encore screenings of the winning films.
All panels listed below are on Sunday, July 27.
If you want a Comic-Con moment for the ages:
* Sneak Peek: Lucas Museum of Narrative Art | 11 a.m., Hall H
As I said: This is THE panel for the ages.
If you're all about voice and humor:
* Cartoon Voices II | 11:45 a.m., Room 6A
A second chance to catch a panel packed with wonderful insight into cartoon voice acting, complete with hilarious demonstrations.
* Starship Smackdown XXXVI: The Ship Hits the Fan – Celebrity Showrunner Edition | 2:45 p.m., Room 6A
This long-running Comic-Con tradition is peak nerdy fun.
- Business of Cartoon Voices | 3 p.m., Room 7AB
If you're here for the icons who shaped comics:
- Spotlight on Writer Erica Schultz | 10 a.m., Room 28DE
* The Annual Jack Kirby Tribute Panel | 10 a.m., Room 5AB
Take advantage of Comic-Con's ability to dive into comics history.
- Spotlight on Jen Sorensen | 10 a.m., Room 29AB
- Bloomsbury: Introducing Marvel Age of Comics | 10:30 a.m., Room 23ABC
* Steve Ditko and the DitkoVerse | 11:15 a.m., Room 5AB
This is a panel about a comics legend. Whether you're unfamiliar with Steve Ditko is or an adoring fan, this is a great opportunity.
- Spotlight on Chip Kidd and Michael Cho | 12:30 p.m., Room 25ABC
* An Afternoon with George Takei | 1:30 p.m., Room 6A
Oh myyy, it's George Takei! He is just great on so many levels: a talented actor, creator of brilliant graphic novels and a tireless activist.
- The Legacy of Jules Feiffer | 2 p.m., Room 32AB
- Dave Stevens 70th Birthday Celebration | 3 p.m., Room 4
- Spotlight on Maggie Thompson: Generation N for Nerd | 4 p.m., Room 29AB
If you're into representation, culture and community:
- A Celebration of Asian American Entertainers | 10 a.m., Grand 10 & 11, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
* Race, Gender, and the Comic Book Medium | 10 a.m., Room 29CD
Women in Comics Collective International (WinC for short) is an artistic and informative initiative that highlights the merit and craftwork of marginalized voices — especially that of women and queer folx of color — working in comics and multimedia.
- Queer Comics in Color | 10:30 a.m., Room 10
- Indigenous Futures and Sequential Art | 12:30 p.m., Room 23ABC
* New Icons: Building the First Filipino-American Comics Anthology | 1:30 p.m., Room 29CD
Mark Nazal (Emmy Award–winning chief creative of Diwata Komiks) and Joe Arciaga (award-winning documentary producer and community director) lead a behind-the-scenes discussion on the making of "New Icons," the first Filipino American comics anthology created by and for the community.
- Tercera Caída: Lucha Libre, Blue Demon Jr., and Legacy Heroes | 1:30 p.m., Room 10
- Mexican Stories in Games and Animation | 3 p.m., Room 29AB
* The Power of Color: The Discussion Continues | 3:30.m., Room 26AB
Kevin Grevioux on a panel? That demands attention.
* Comics Arts Conference: Beyond Borders: Visions of Latin American Comics | 3 p.m., Room 26AB
Panelists examine a selection of Latin American comics, revealing themes common across Latin America as well as country-specific perspectives.
If you're drawn to big ideas and deeper stories:
- GeekEd: Our Heroes and Villains Era | 10 a.m., Shiley Special Events Suite, San Diego Central Library
- Holy Heroes! | 11 a.m., Grand 12 & 13, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
- Horror at the Crossroads of Genre | 12 p.m., Room 24ABC
- Nonfiction Comics: The Future of History-Based Storytelling | 1 p.m., Room 4
* Little Fish Comic Book Studio: Comics, Collaboration, and Community | 1:30 p.m., Room 23ABC
Little Fish Comic Book Studio is a gem of a local organization run by Alonso Nuñez, who is not only a beloved teacher but also a pillar of San Diego's geek community.
* Paleontology of Star Wars Kaiju | 3 p.m., Room 32AB
This is the kind of panel 6-year-old me would have swooned over because I loved monsters, creatures and dinosaurs. So this one's for my inner kid.
- Careers in Design, Tech, and Gaming: Lessons from the Pros | 3 p.m., Room 3
* Prose and Cons: How Should Society Punish Supervillains? | 4 p.m., Room 7AB
I am thinking this may be a bit cathartic right now.
If you're here to celebrate film:
* CCI-IFF Award Ceremony | 11 a.m., Grand 6, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina
As I have said in every day's recommendations: CCI-IFF is the con's best-kept secret. It features passionate, creative work from filmmakers you may not hear about anywhere else. Catch the awards show and stay for the encore screenings of the winners — some filmmakers are likely to be there, too.
I loved the doc "Shopping for Superman," which screened Thursday morning. I am hoping it wins so more people get a chance to see it.
The judges will be on hand, too. Ted Raimi is hands-down my favorite past judge — he speaks his mind. Who knows what this year's judges will say?
- CCI-IFF Award Showcase | 12 p.m., Grand 6, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina