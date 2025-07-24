Your Comic-Con 2025 Sunday panel guide: Plan out your last day

Sunday is usually viewed as Kids Day, with panels and events geared more toward children. There is even a Children's Film Festival running all day. This year, Sunday is also marked by the return of a Hall H panel and the first-ever appearance of "Star Wars" creator George Lucas at Comic-Con.

For me, this is the panel to see. Lucas is notoriously shy about making convention appearances (he has appeared at "Star Wars" Celebration), so this is a rare opportunity to see the filmmaker. He will be joined by fellow filmmaker Guillermo del Toro ("Cronos," "Hellboy"), as well production designer Doug Chiang, with Queen Latifah moderating. That's a lot of talent on one stage.

The panel, titled "Sneak Peek of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art," will explore the power of illustrated stories and the role of narrative art in society. From ancient cave drawings and hieroglyphics to paintings, murals, illustrations, comics, digital media and sculptures, the panel will delve into the universal language of visual storytelling.

But the key thing for me is that this is the type of panel that really gets to the heart of what Comic-Con is about. Hollywood panels have become the focus of a lot of media attention (news outlets often seem to weigh each Comic-Con's value by the size of studios' presence), and back before the internet, those panels were generally more exciting because you had to be in the room to get the information. Now, studios share panels online almost immediately, and 6,400 people are sharing the info on social media.

What is special about this panel is that it is not about a studio or a filmmaker promoting their latest release. It is about a pair of gifted storytellers — who are geeky fans themselves — coming to a place they have deep ties to. Lucas may not have come to Comic-Con before, but "Star Wars" had a table at the convention in 1976 before anyone had the slightest inkling of what it would become. Lucasfilm has had a consistent presence on the exhibit floor and in panels over the years. This is a panel about sharing passion for pop culture and its ability to tell stories that inspire.

Comic-Con spokesperson David Glanzer, whose office is adorned with "Star Wars" memorabilia, described the excitement Comic-Con has for the event:

Howard Chaykin/Lucasfilm Howard Chaykin drew this poster art for "Star Wars." The posters were given away at Comic-Con International a year before the film was released and now are worth thousands of dollars.

“We are beyond thrilled to welcome George Lucas to Comic-Con for the very first time. Nearly five decades ago, 'Star Wars' made one of its earliest public appearances at our convention, along with a booth featuring now-legendary 'Star Wars' poster as a promotional item. Now, to have Mr. Lucas return — this time to debut the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art — is a true full-circle moment. His lifelong dedication to visual storytelling and world-building resonates deeply with us and our community, and the museum’s mission to celebrate narrative art in all its forms perfectly reflects what Comic-Con has championed from the very beginning.

So brush up on your Hall H strategies and prepare for a momentous occasion. But if you can't get in, there is still a lot to do — including the Comic-Con International Independent Film Festival awards show, which happens at the same time, followed by encore screenings of the winning films.

All panels listed below are on Sunday, July 27.



If you want a Comic-Con moment for the ages:

* Sneak Peek: Lucas Museum of Narrative Art | 11 a.m., Hall H As I said: This is THE panel for the ages.

If you're all about voice and humor:

If you're here for the icons who shaped comics:

If you're into representation, culture and community:

If you're drawn to big ideas and deeper stories:

