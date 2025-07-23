Your Comic-Con 2025 Saturday panel guide: What to see for every kind of fan

Saturday is a big day for Comic-Con. For some, that means staying away from the floor to avoid crowds, but others may be camping out from the night before, waiting to get into a Hall H panel. As I always say, Comic-Con is whatever you want to make it. So, to help with that, here are some panel recommendations for an intense Saturday.

As your Cinema Junkie, I will always suggest at least stopping by the Comic-Con International Independent Film Festival (CCI-IFF), the anime rooms and the movie rooms.

This list is arranged by fandoms, but I urge you to sometimes step out of your fandom and seek something new. Maybe you've never read a manga or never thought much about what a set dresser does, so check out a panel that might open your eyes to something new.

Also, check the online schedule (which has tabs for canceled and updated events) and Comic-Con's Toucan blog for last-minute information on changes and additions, because the one constant of Comic-Con is that things can change.

Perspective | Creators | Literary Arts | Behind-the-Scenes | Horror | Representation | TV + Film | Masquerade

More picks are coming for Sunday, so stay tuned. You can also find the full official Comic-Con schedule here.

All panels listed below are on Saturday, July 26.



If you're into comics that challenge how we think:

Viking Bianca Xunise, creator of "Punk Rock Karaoke," will be on a panel about punk comics.

If you want to meet the legends behind your favorite stories:

If you're here for books, art and literary fandom:

If you love a behind-the-scenes deep dive:

Comic-Con Panel Recommendation: Quick Draw

If you like your fandom a little dark and creepy (and who doesn't?!):

Image Comics Chris Ryall will preview "Dread the Hall H" comic at his Comic-Con panel.

If you care about who gets to tell the story:

Jackie Estrada Comic-Con celebrates trailblazing comics icon Trina Robbins.

If your fandom started on screen:

Comic-Con 50: Godzilla Is Coming!

If you want to end your night in style:

X-Men: Days Of Future Past, Past Prepare For Comic-Con Masquerade