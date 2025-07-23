Give Now
Stan Sakai, creator of "Usagi Yojimbo," will be on panels and signing at booth 4807 at Comic-Con.
Stan Sakai, creator of "Usagi Yojimbo," will be on panels and signing at Booth 4807 at Comic-Con.

Your Comic-Con 2025 Saturday panel guide: What to see for every kind of fan

By Beth Accomando / Arts & Culture Reporter
Published July 23, 2025 at 1:55 PM PDT

Saturday is a big day for Comic-Con. For some, that means staying away from the floor to avoid crowds, but others may be camping out from the night before, waiting to get into a Hall H panel. As I always say, Comic-Con is whatever you want to make it. So, to help with that, here are some panel recommendations for an intense Saturday.

As your Cinema Junkie, I will always suggest at least stopping by the Comic-Con International Independent Film Festival (CCI-IFF), the anime rooms and the movie rooms.

This list is arranged by fandoms, but I urge you to sometimes step out of your fandom and seek something new. Maybe you've never read a manga or never thought much about what a set dresser does, so check out a panel that might open your eyes to something new.

Also, check the online schedule (which has tabs for canceled and updated events) and Comic-Con's Toucan blog for last-minute information on changes and additions, because the one constant of Comic-Con is that things can change.

Perspective | Creators | Literary Arts | Behind-the-Scenes | Horror | Representation | TV + Film | Masquerade

More picks are coming for Sunday, so stay tuned. You can also find the full official Comic-Con schedule here.

All panels listed below are on Saturday, July 26.

If you're into comics that challenge how we think:

Bianca Xunise, creator of "Punk Rock Karaoke," will be on a panel about punk comics.
Bianca Xunise, creator of "Punk Rock Karaoke," will be on a panel about punk comics.

If you want to meet the legends behind your favorite stories:

    If you're here for books, art and literary fandom:

      If you love a behind-the-scenes deep dive:

      Comic-Con Panel Recommendation: Quick Draw

      If you like your fandom a little dark and creepy (and who doesn't?!):

      Chris Ryall will preview "Dread the Hall H" comic at his Comic-Con panel.
      Chris Ryall will preview "Dread the Hall H" comic at his Comic-Con panel.

      If you care about who gets to tell the story:

      Comic-Con celebrates trailblazing comics icon Trina Robbins.
      Comic-Con celebrates trailblazing comics icon Trina Robbins.

        If your fandom started on screen:

        Comic-Con 50: Godzilla Is Coming!

        If you want to end your night in style:

        X-Men: Days Of Future Past, Past Prepare For Comic-Con Masquerade

        • * Comic-Con International 2025 Masquerade | 8:30 p.m., Ballroom 20

          If you have never gone, let me just say: It is not just people parading around in costumes. Each entrant generally prepares some kind of skit or performance that reveals added creativity to the artistry of the costumes. You can go watch in person or on the live feed. Definitely a fun time, and some of the costumes are just spectacular and even unexpected.

          Arts & Culture Comic-ConPop CultureSan DiegoBooksFilmTVMusicLatinxWomenLGBTQ+Native AmericanAsian Pacific Islander
          Beth Accomando
          I cover arts and culture, from Comic-Con to opera, from pop entertainment to fine art, from zombies to Shakespeare. I am interested in going behind the scenes to explore the creative process; seeing how pop culture reflects social issues; and providing a context for art and entertainment.
          See stories by Beth Accomando
          Comic-Con: From the floor to the fans
          KPBS takes you inside Comic-Con, sharing stories from San Diegans alongside the fans, creators and communities who bring the iconic pop culture convention to life.
