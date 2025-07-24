City and school district leaders celebrate new turf soccer field in City Heights

A new turf soccer field in City Heights will open to the public in August. It’s the latest in a series of major renovations at Wilson Middle School and Central Elementary School.

“It’s changed a lot,” said eighth grader Alondra Vega Perfecto, who was playing soccer on Monday during a summer camp. “It’s pretty nice now.”

She said the new field will allow more students to spend time outside.

“We can have multiple classes on the field since there’s a lot of space,” she said.

Along with students at Wilson and Central, members of the public will be able to use the field after school hours and during school breaks. It’s the 96th joint-use agreement between the San Diego Unified School District and the City of San Diego. Basketball courts at the top of the Wilson parking structure are also included in the agreement.

Katie Anastas Students and soccer coaches walk on Wilson Middle School's turf soccer field on Monday, July 21, 2025.

The additional recreational space is especially valuable in City Heights, said Superintendent Fabiola Bagula.

“The beauty of having this in City Heights is that we have a lot of schools that are very close together, but there isn't enough green space to actually offer that playground or that community usage,” she said. “I think it's beautiful that both the City and San Diego Unified partnered to deliver this to City Heights.”

Construction of the field cost $10.3 million, according to the school district. The district paid for the field – and completely rebuilt both schools – using bond funding approved by voters .

“That's why we're able to make this investment and to transform our schools and create these new experiences for our kids,” said school board vice president Richard Barrera. “Because when we ask San Diegans, are they willing to sacrifice and invest in our kids, they say yes and they say yes every time.”

The city will maintain the field as part of the joint-use agreement.