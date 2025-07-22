Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Friday night Comic-Con hosts the Eisner Awards, the Oscars of the comics industry.
Comic-Con International
Friday night, Comic-Con hosts the Eisner Awards — often called the Oscars of the comics industry.

Your Comic-Con 2025 Friday panel guide: What to see based on what you love

By Beth Accomando / Arts & Culture Reporter
Published July 22, 2025 at 1:03 PM PDT

Friday brings the Oscars of the comics industry as Comic-Con hosts the 37th annual Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards, a highlight of any year.

But if you don't want to attend an awards show, check out the panel recommendations below. Also, remember to stop by the Comic-Con International Independent Film Festival (CCI-IFF), held daily in the Marriott Grand Ballroom 6, for films on geeky topics and a refreshing, air-conditioned break from the crowds and lines. There is also an anime room playing your favorite shows all day and into the night at Grand 4 in the Marriott for additional relaxed viewing.

Also a reminder: You can visit fan tables in the mezzanine, the art show at the Manchester Grand Hyatt and Artist Alley inside the exhibit hall.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Cosplay | Comics History| Creators | Monsters | TV + Film | Women | Culture | Academic | Games

More picks are coming for Saturday and Sunday, so stay tuned. You can also find the full official Comic-Con schedule here.

All panels listed below are on Friday, July 25.

If you love costumes, cosplay and creativity on display:

501st invites you to the dark side

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

If you like comics history, legends and the Eisners:

One of Scott Dunbier's artist editions from his new Act 4 Publishing and Skybound, "Wally Wood’s EC Stories Artist’s Edition- EXPANDED."
Act 4 Publishing/Skybound
One of Scott Dunbier's Artist's Editions from his new Act 4 Publishing and Skybound: "Wally Wood’s EC Stories Artist’s Edition - EXPANDED."

If you want to hear from the people who make the comics you love:

Celebrate Letterer Appreciation Day with Stan Sakai

If you're drawn to monsters, villains and horror fandoms (as Beth is):

Cover art from EC Comics' "Summer of Fear: Cruel Universe" from Oni Press.
Oni Press
Cover art from EC Comics' "Summer of Fear: Cruel Universe" from Oni Press.

If you love TV, movies and behind-the-scenes stories:

If you want to celebrate women making movies in comics and film:

Art from "Mary Shelley's School for Monsters" Kickstarter.
Jessica Maison
Art from "Mary Shelley's School for Monsters" Kickstarter.

If you like smart panels on identity, justice and pop culture:

Keithan Jones of Kid Comics and author John Jennings pose for a photo at Comic-Con Special Edition, 2021.
Beth Accommando
/
KPBS
Keithan Jones of Kid Comics and author John Jennings at Comic-Con Special Edition, 2021.

If you like comics that intersect with science, law and academia:

If you're into games, voice acting and animated oddities:

Seth Allyn Austin was a voice actor for the video game "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order." He will be on a panel at Comic-Con.
XBox
Seth Allyn Austin, a voice actor in "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order," will appear on a Comic-Con panel.

Tags

Arts & Culture Comic-ConPop CultureSan DiegoBooksFilmTVMusicLatinxWomenBlack CultureLGBTQ+Native AmericanAsian Pacific Islander
Beth Accomando
I cover arts and culture, from Comic-Con to opera, from pop entertainment to fine art, from zombies to Shakespeare. I am interested in going behind the scenes to explore the creative process; seeing how pop culture reflects social issues; and providing a context for art and entertainment.
See stories by Beth Accomando
What do you wonder about that you’d like us to investigate?

Comic-Con: From the floor to the fans
KPBS takes you inside Comic-Con, sharing stories from San Diegans alongside the fans, creators and communities who bring the iconic pop culture convention to life.
More News