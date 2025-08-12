Expert: 3 ways you can prepare for wildfire season
Wildfires are common in California and can happen any time of year. Luca Carmignani, a San Diego State University assistant professor and wildfire researcher, shares three ways to prepare.
Prepare a go-bag
When a fire breaks out in your neighborhood, it’s a good idea to have a go-bag with up to 48 hours worth of supplies, Carmignani said. That means food, water, medication and pet supplies.
“You want to bring all the necessary stuff, but not too much,” Carmignani said. “If you have pets, bring not only food for you, but also for your pets. But also, that could be important documents that you want to bring with you, some memories that you want to make sure that they don't get lost in case of a fire.”
You can visit Cal Fire’s website for a checklist of what to pack in your go bag. Here are some things listed on their website:
Go-bag checklist
- A three-day supply of nonperishable food
- Three gallons of water per person
- A map with at least two evacuation routes
- Necessary prescriptions or medications
- A change of clothes and extra eyeglasses/contact lenses
- Extra car keys, credit cards, cash, or traveler’s checks
- A first aid kit and sanitation supplies
- A flashlight and battery-powered radio with extra batteries
- Copies of important documents (birth certificates, passports, etc.)
- Pet food and water
- Always have sturdy shoes and a flashlight near your bed, ready for sudden night evacuations.
You can make your own personalized checklist through Cal Fire’s firePlanner.
Check your property for flammable or at-risk materials
The first defensible space is the 5 feet around a home, according to Carmignani. He recommends walking the property to look for anything that could catch fire, such as dry grass or mulch.
“(It) could be a patch of dry grass — mulch. But also a very old chair that you have close to your deck that could easily ignite. So all of those materials, you want to move them away from the house or move them in a place where they would be protected by embers or flames, for example,” Carmignani said.
He also suggests looking for other risks, such as open windows, spacing out vegetation in the yard and being wary of leaving out garbage, particularly during trash day.
When it comes to vegetation, Carmignani said state officials are still debating what will be allowed within the first 5 feet of a home.
“Mature trees shouldn't have any problems as long as you trim the limbs that are touching the house,” Carmignani said. “But I would say definitely if you have a plant underneath a window or close to a vent, those probably will have to be removed.”
But low-risk plants like a large succulent a few feet from the house are usually safe, he said.
In the long term, homeowners can protect their property by investing in structural retrofitting.
“For example, there are some programs to retrofit homes and where they provide vents or other retrofitting structural components that not only work for one home, but for 10, 20 homes,” he said. “And this allows a much higher reduction in risk for an entire community than a single home. So definitely moving in that direction.”
Talk to your neighbors
Carmignani recommends being in communication with your community. Homeowners can take steps to reduce the risk of their structures catching fire. But long-term wildfire safety often requires a community effort, he said. That means talking with neighbors about preparedness and evacuation plans, and building relationships with local fire departments or fire safety councils.
“In the long term that requires more like a community approach, more like a neighborhood approach, where we talk neighbor to neighbor to plan not only the preparedness, but also in case of evacuation, what could happen,” Carmignani said. “And that also creates some potential relationships with fire departments, fire safety councils and so on.”
- Build an emergency kit: Include flashlights, extra batteries, nonperishable food (this includes packaged snacks and bottled water and juices) and a first-aid kit.
- Phones and electronics: Have a phone that doesn't depend on electricity along with a portable battery-powered radio, a wind-up or battery-operated clock and manual can opener.
- For major appliances: Turn off and unplug major appliances like your A/C and refrigerator, electronics and devices to prevent damage or unexpected starts when power is restored, but leave one light on to signal when power returns.
- For seniors: Prepare essential items like wheelchair batteries, oxygen, medications and service animal food. List medical devices with instructions.
- Create a network: Notify and alert neighbors, relatives, friends and co-workers to aid you should there be an emergency.
- Keep emergency contacts handy: Add SDG&E’s emergency phone number (800) 411-SDGE (7343) for residents and (800) 611-SDGE (7343).
To learn more about preparing for a power outage, visit this comprehensive guide from the City of San Diego: Power Outage Prep Tips or go to SDG&E resource page.
So if you can see the haze outside your window, or if the sky looks an unusual color or the air smells like campfire, it's best to stay indoors if possible.
According to AirNow, the higher the AQI value in your area, the greater the level of air pollution and the greater the health concerns.
If you can, stay inside
If the AQI in your area is above 150, avoid going outside if you can. Avoid exercising outside or running errands that can wait until the air quality has improved. If you need to be outside, use a well-fitting N95 mask if you have one available. Because of the tiny size of those PM2.5 particles, something like a bandana or cloth face covering won't protect your lungs from the smoke.
Minimize your exposure indoors
Close all doors and windows to the outside. If your windows have cracks, use a damp towel to cover them to limit the air from outside.
If you have central air conditioning, running that should help, since air is filtered as it runs through the system. But if you have a window unit, you might not see the same benefit. Many of these types of air conditioners are designed to pull air from the outside, which could just make your room smokier.
If you have an air purifier or air filter, those are your best bet for improving indoor air quality. They can be pretty pricey, but if you're feeling crafty, try making a DIY box fan air filter for wildfire smoke — these are amazingly effective if properly taped together.
Finally, if you're hitting the road on a smoky day, press that recirculate button (it's the one that looks like arrows inside an outline of a car). That way, your car won't be pulling air from outside but will just keep recirculating the air that's already in the car, and improving the air quality the longer you drive.
Self-care for smoke-filled days
A hydrating moisturizer can help keep those smoke particles out of your pores and help with skin irritation caused by the dry air and blustery winds that often accompany wildfires.
Drinking lots of water will also help your overall well-being, since fires usually happen where the air is dry and windy, and often (but not always!) occur on hot days.
If the smell of the smoke is getting to you, try dabbing a bit of essential oil under your nose or use a strong-scented chapstick to mask the smell.
And most importantly: try to stay calm. Smoke days are stressful and an upsetting reminder of our changing climate. Anxiety will make all the effects of smoke exposure feel worse to you, so it might be helpful to remember that other communities have come through similar or worse smoke situations, and the air will eventually clear.
Read NPR Life Kit's full story here.
For iOS Devices (iPhone)According to Apple Support, follow these steps to manage government alerts on iOS:
- Open the Settings app.
- Scroll down and tap Notifications.
- Scroll to the bottom to find Government alerts.
- Use the toggles to turn AMBER alerts, Emergency alerts, Public safety alerts, and Test alerts on or off.
For Android and Google Pixel devicesAccording to Google Support, here’s how to manage Wireless Emergency Alerts on Android. You can find the information by scrolling down and selecting "Wireless Emergency Alerts & Emergency Alert System" under "Find out about earthquakes in your area."
- Open the Settings app.
- Scroll down and tap Safety & emergency.
- Tap Wireless emergency alerts.
- Toggle alerts such as AMBER Alerts, Severe weather alerts, and Emergency alerts on or off.