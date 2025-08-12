Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Living

Expert: 3 ways you can prepare for wildfire season

By Leslie Gonzalez / Web Producer
Contributors: Jade Hindmon / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host,  Andrew Bracken / Producer/Host, KPBS Roundtable
Published August 12, 2025 at 2:48 PM PDT
Two firefighters work to contain the Monte Fire near Lakeside, California on June 18, 2025.
Mike Damron
/
KPBS
Two firefighters work to contain the Monte Fire near Lakeside, California on June 18, 2025.

Wildfires are common in California and can happen any time of year. Luca Carmignani, a San Diego State University assistant professor and wildfire researcher, shares three ways to prepare.

👉 Scroll to wildfire prep FAQs

Prepare a go-bag

When a fire breaks out in your neighborhood, it’s a good idea to have a go-bag with up to 48 hours worth of supplies, Carmignani said. That means food, water, medication and pet supplies.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

“You want to bring all the necessary stuff, but not too much,” Carmignani said. “If you have pets, bring not only food for you, but also for your pets. But also, that could be important documents that you want to bring with you, some memories that you want to make sure that they don't get lost in case of a fire.”

You can visit Cal Fire’s website for a checklist of what to pack in your go bag. Here are some things listed on their website:

Go-bag checklist

  • A three-day supply of nonperishable food
  • Three gallons of water per person
  • A map with at least two evacuation routes
  • Necessary prescriptions or medications
  • A change of clothes and extra eyeglasses/contact lenses
  • Extra car keys, credit cards, cash, or traveler’s checks
  • A first aid kit and sanitation supplies
  • A flashlight and battery-powered radio with extra batteries
  • Copies of important documents (birth certificates, passports, etc.)
  • Pet food and water
  • Always have sturdy shoes and a flashlight near your bed, ready for sudden night evacuations.

You can make your own personalized checklist through Cal Fire’s firePlanner.

Check your property for flammable or at-risk materials

The first defensible space is the 5 feet around a home, according to Carmignani. He recommends walking the property to look for anything that could catch fire, such as dry grass or mulch.

“(It) could be a patch of dry grass — mulch. But also a very old chair that you have close to your deck that could easily ignite. So all of those materials, you want to move them away from the house or move them in a place where they would be protected by embers or flames, for example,” Carmignani said.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

He also suggests looking for other risks, such as open windows, spacing out vegetation in the yard and being wary of leaving out garbage, particularly during trash day.

When it comes to vegetation, Carmignani said state officials are still debating what will be allowed within the first 5 feet of a home.

“Mature trees shouldn't have any problems as long as you trim the limbs that are touching the house,” Carmignani said. “But I would say definitely if you have a plant underneath a window or close to a vent, those probably will have to be removed.”

But low-risk plants like a large succulent a few feet from the house are usually safe, he said.

In the long term, homeowners can protect their property by investing in structural retrofitting.

“For example, there are some programs to retrofit homes and where they provide vents or other retrofitting structural components that not only work for one home, but for 10, 20 homes,” he said. “And this allows a much higher reduction in risk for an entire community than a single home. So definitely moving in that direction.”

Talk to your neighbors 

Carmignani recommends being in communication with your community. Homeowners can take steps to reduce the risk of their structures catching fire. But long-term wildfire safety often requires a community effort, he said. That means talking with neighbors about preparedness and evacuation plans, and building relationships with local fire departments or fire safety councils.

“In the long term that requires more like a community approach, more like a neighborhood approach, where we talk neighbor to neighbor to plan not only the preparedness, but also in case of evacuation, what could happen,” Carmignani said. “And that also creates some potential relationships with fire departments, fire safety councils and so on.”

FAQ

Tags

Living Wildfires
Leslie Gonzalez
I respect writing as an art of expression. It's my job to execute well-written stories that reflect artistic expression and mirror my core values, which are to clearly and succinctly convey, educate, and entertain my readers with breaking local news and worldly affairs.
See stories by Leslie Gonzalez
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
More News