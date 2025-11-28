Scams targeting elderly in San Diego County led to $130M in losses in a year

Scams targeting the elderly in San Diego County resulted in losses of more than $130 million over the course of a single year, San Diego County's multi-agency Elder Justice Task Force announced Wednesday.

Officials released the statistics Tuesday as part of an ongoing outreach campaign regarding increasingly sophisticated internet and phone scams that are leading to escalating losses for victims.

The county's Elder Justice Task Force, which was formed in 2020, says it has identified more than 4,600 local victims and more than $325 million in losses since its inception, resulting in state and federal prosecutions of over 70 defendants.

But San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan said the true numbers of victims and losses are likely higher due to an under-reporting by victims who feel ashamed or embarrassed that they've fallen prey to scammers.

"The only people that need to be ashamed are the criminals who are bilking these good people out of their hard earned money and we want everyone to know no one is immune," Stephan said.

The prevailing theme and words of advice for potential victims is "Stop. Hang Up. Tell Someone" when faced with suspicious requests from scammers.

Common scams involve phone calls from people posing as authority figures or internet pop-up ads warning of supposed issues that require urgent resolution. Scammers have impersonated law enforcement, banking officials, or even used AI-generated voices mimicking family members.

Many of the schemes involve claims that victims' identities have been compromised and that their money must now be transferred elsewhere in order to safeguard it.

The San Diego County District Attorney's Office said in a statement that seniors can protect themselves by remembering the mantra of "Stop. Hang Up. Tell Someone" and by:

Remembering that legitimate agencies will not ask someone to move their money elsewhere to "keep it safe."

Hang up and call back using a number you know is real — never the one they give you.

Use call-blocking tools to reduce scam attempts.

More examples of scams and scam prevention techniques can be found at https://www.sdcda.org/preventing/Elder-Scam-Prevention-Campaign-Materials.

"We've had enough of criminals aggressively targeting some of the most vulnerable people in San Diego County and, in some cases, bilking them out of their life savings," Stephan said. "We want to educate senior citizens and their families about how to recognize scams and what specific actions they should take if they suspect they are being targeted."