5 top local wellness activities of 2024: How we practiced self-care

The best of 2024 What made 2024 unforgettable? From the movies and music we loved to San Diego's best sips and outdoor adventures, we're sharing the moments and experiences that defined the year.

As we reflect on the year, San Diego has proven to be a destination for rejuvenating activities that nurture both body and mind. From fitness classes that empower through movement to community-centered experiences that connect us with local culture, there’s no shortage of ways to revitalize your wellness routine. Here’s a list of activities that left lasting impressions on our team in 2024.



Aqua Zumba

The Aqua Zumba class at the Kroc Center is so much fun. Dancing underwater is a great workout and suitable for all abilities. — Heather Milne, Director of Communications and Marketing

The Salvation Army Kroc Center

6845 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92115

Boxing

My friend and I signed up for Chano Boxing at Boulevard Fitness because we both needed to lose weight and absolutely hate going to the gym. But hitting and kicking a heavy bag for an hour is not just good exercise — it’s the BEST therapy. It satisfies my "Hulk Smash!" needs. I also bought a Bob XL (a freestanding punching bag but shaped like a human) to hit at home. — Beth Accomando, Arts Reporter

Boulevard Fitness

2110 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104

Visiting a farmers market

I love spending my late Friday afternoons at the La Mesa Village Farmers Market — it’s the perfect wellness boost! Walking around, buying fresh, locally grown produce, and chatting with all the vendors about how things are grown is such a grounding experience. The social interaction with neighbors is a mental refresh, plus, I get tips on healthy ways to cook and prepare everything. Being outdoors and moving around is great light exercise, and I always leave feeling energized and connected to my community. From Poway to Chula Vista and everywhere in between, there’s a San Diego farmers market for everyone, getting you outside and supporting local. — Chrissy Nguyen, Arts Editor

La Mesa Village Farmers Market

La Mesa Boulevard between Palm Ave &, 4th St, La Mesa, CA 91942

Yoga

Yoga is my go-to self-care activity. I normally frequent the The Little Yoga Studio in Cortez Hill in downtown San Diego. There's different types of yoga available — vinyasa, hatha, ashtanga, yin, etc. — as well as other classes that complement yogis' practice like circuit training, FlowLift and lollipop lyra. They've also started offering some classes in other languages, including Spanish and Ukrainian. — Lara McCaffrey, Web Producer

The Little Yoga Studio

702 Ash St Suite B, San Diego, CA 92101

Yoga and Sound Healing

South Park Yoga offers unique classes for both the mind and body that always leave you feeling more relaxed, centered and overall better off for having visited. They provide both regular classes and specialty event workshops on topics like intention, self-love, meditation, grief, healing and social gathering. My favorite class this year has been Healthy Backs with the Yoga Wall, which allows you to go completely weightless at moments and focus on spine health. The most restorative workshop I attended was Sound Healing using live Chakra Crystal Sound Bowls, which led to a deep meditation. The studio is beautiful and welcoming, just like the people you’ll encounter there. — Kristen Padden, Marketing Manager